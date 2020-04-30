Rishi Kapoor passes away

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has died. He passed away peacefully in hospital in Mumbai.

“Yes, he is no more,” Rishi’s elder brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed the sad news.

A statement from the family read:

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force.

He would not have it any other way.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Multifaceted, endearing and lively…this was Rishi Kapoor Ji. He was a powerhouse of talent. I will always recall our interactions, even on social media. He was passionate about films and India’s progress. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote, “This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief.”

Rishi’s bout with cancer

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and spent more than a year in New York, receiving treatment for cancer. During that period, his wife Neetu Singh, and son Ranbir Kapoor spent most of their time with him. Neetu, who was always by his bedside had put a picture of Ranbir leading his dad Rishi with a caption suggesting reversal or roles – saying how good Ranbir had been taking care of his dad. It was such a nostalgic moment for the family and their fans.

The Kapoors returned to India late last year, Again in February this year, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”. After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever.

On both occasions, he was discharged soon after.



Rishi who was in denial for months according to his wife, finally had come to terms with his illness.

“The thing is, people think and we dramatise in films, that cancer is a dreaded disease. Yes, it is. But today, it is all treatable, if diagnosed at an early stage, it can be dealt with. Cancer is curable and also, you have to have family support.

Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka (We have given a bad name to cancer with all the background music that we used in films)! Today it its treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer …just have to be positive”, the actor had said accepting the state he was in and showing his resolve to fight it.

Rishi’s last tweet will leave you in tears. An appeal to all brothers and sisters from all social status and faiths. Please don’t resort to violence,stone throwing or lynching. Doctors,Nurses,Medics, Policemen etc..are endangering their lives to save you. We have to win this Coronavirus war together. Please. Jai Hind!

One of the veterans and most revered actors of India, Rishi was last seen in Emraan Hashmi’s The Body last year. His next film is the Hindi adaptation of the hugely successful Hollywood romantic comedy The Intern with Deepika Padukone. Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway led the cast in The Intern.