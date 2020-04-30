Rishi Kapoor hospitalised

Actor Rishi Kapoor who has had his battle with cancer since 2018, is unwell again and is in hospital in Mumbai. Randhir Kapoor, his brother and veteran actor has confirmed the news.

“He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now,” Randhir told Press Trust of India dismissing reports that Rishi Kapoor was on ventilator.

The 67 years old actor, Rishi stated to be in a stable condition, is receiving treatment at Mubai’s Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Rishi’s bout with cancer

Rishi was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and spent more than a year in New York, receiving treatment for cancer. During that period, his wife Neetu Singh, and son Ranbir Kapoor spent most of their time with him. Neetu, who was always by his bedside had put a picture of Ranbir leading his dad Rishi with a caption suggesting reversal or roles – saying how good Ranbir had been taking care of his dad. It was such a nostalgic moment for the family and their fans.

The Kapoors returned to India late last year, Again in February this year, Kapoor was hospitalised twice due to his health issues.He was first admitted to a hospital in Delhi where he was attending a family function. At the time, Kapoor had said that he was suffering from an “infection”. After his return to Mumbai, he was again admitted to a hospital with viral fever.

On both occasions, he was discharged soon after.



Rishi who was in denial for months according to his wife, finally had come to terms with his illness.

“The thing is, people think and we dramatise in films, that cancer is a dreaded disease. Yes, it is. But today, it is all treatable, if diagnosed at an early stage, it can be dealt with. Cancer is curable and also, you have to have family support. Filmon me humne background music daal, dool ke itna kharab kiya hai naam cancer ka (We have given a bad name to cancer with all the background music that we used in films)! Today it its treatable, people are dealing with all kinds of cancer …just have to be positive”, the actor had said accepting the state he was in and showing his resolve to fight it.

One of the veterans and most revered actors of India, Rishi was last seen in Emraan Hashmi’s The Body last year. His next film is the Hindi adaptation of the hugely successful Hollywood romantic comedy The Intern with Deepika Padukone. Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway led the cast in The Intern.