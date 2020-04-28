Indian TV actress Chandni Bhagwanani stuck in Australia

There are some celebrities and starlets also in distress due to the Coronavirus lockdown. TV actor Chandni Bhagwanani, who played the role of Dr. Asha Kanwar in Sanjivani 2, is reportedly stuck in in Melbourne Australia. She arrived in Melbourne for some work and got stuck.

According to a report online (R. Bharat TV), Chandni is finding life in Melbourne “very expensive”. According to the report, Chandni was initially staying in a hotel for but since the lockdown, she has moved to rented an apartment in Melbourne with two other Indian girls.

BT believes Chandni tried to book her tickets in the last few flights that took off for India but she could not get a seat as all the flights were full. Another report said she did not think it was safe to travel at that point of time.

Everything is Expensive

Chandni is reported as saying “it is quite difficult to stay (in Melbourne) as everything is expensive”. She added that she is using up her savings in a bid to survive in the continent till she can return home to India.

Comfortable & Safe

Chandni Bhagwanani added that she is staying with two girls and feels comfortable with them. The Sanjivani 2 actor’s said the accommodation was on a sharing basis and was more comfortable to stay in apartment rather than in a hotel.

The actor is also quite active on social media and she keeps updating her fans with her social media posts from Australia.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) there are 2.71 lakh Indians, including 1.05 lakh students, stuck in Australia. Many of them are having real difficult time due to – no jobs, less or no money and their parents in India are anxious about their welfare.

The students mainly from Punjab, have had their incomes from work cut off due to lockdown and their savings seem to be evaporating real fast.

Although some people have questioned the Australian government regarding their welfare, they are and remain the responsibility of the Indian government through its High Commission in Canberra and other Consulates in Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.