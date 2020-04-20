iON Digital Glass Room to facilitate remote learning in COVID-19 times

In the wake of educational provisions to help students learn at home, TCS iONTM, a strategic unit of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services has announced, it is offering free access to their TCS iON Digital Glass Room, a virtual learning platform, to educational institutes across Australia and New Zealand (NZ). Using this, educators and students can connect in a safe, secure virtual environment, moving lessons from classrooms to interactive digital glass rooms.

The TCS iON Digital Glass Room is a mobile and web education platform for schools and universities that empowers educators to engage with students in real time by sharing lessons, videos, worksheets, assignments and assessments, using interactive methods like polls, debates, quizzes, surveys and many more tools. As an add-on, the platform also provides an embedded live classroom, which simulates live classroom teaching.

“These are unprecedented times. With more students learning from home, we want to empower our education institutions and help them switch to a virtual mode, so students’ learning journeys can continue uninterrupted on our platform. TCS offers public and private institutions the chance to take this opportunity to use technology to overcome the disruption,” said Vikram Singh, Country Head, TCS, Australia and NZ.

“We’ve also launched a free 15-day self-paced digital certification program, TCS iON Career Edge which is available on the hub. This is specifically designed for students and working professionals to enhance their skills during this time.”

TCS iON Digital Glass Room is available, until March 2021, to educational institutes of all types, irrespective of the medium of instruction, Board/University affiliation, or size. Interested schools and education organisations can register for the platform by goingto https://www.tcsion.com/Glassroom

TCS iON’ specialty services

TCS iON is a strategic business unit of Tata Consultancy Services focused in enabling institutions, government departments and organisations from multiple industry sectors to be efficient in their recruitment/admissions process, learning, skilling and overall business operations with the use of ‘Phygital’ platforms. These are platforms that overlay digital technologies over physical assets. TCS iON delivers this with a unique IT-as-a-Service model, serving clients with the help of best practices gained through TCS’ global experience, deep domestic market exposure along with industry-leading technology expertise.