Coronavirus in Australia: Experts warn of 50,000 cases by Easter

Coronavirus is wreaking havoc everywhere and Australia is also bearing the brunt of it with cases of COVID-19 rising everyday. As we look at the latest coronavirus Australia update, the situation in Australia, as at 3:00pm on 24 March 2020, was rapidly getting worse. To the minute, there have been 2,136 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 8 deaths and 427 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Taking the lead in many ways in this fight against coronavirus, more than 160,000 tests have been conducted across Australia. Here is a Australia wide, state by state break up COVID-19 cases in Australia:

Location Confirmed cases* Australian Capital Territory 39 New South Wales 913 Northern Territory 5 Queensland 397 South Australia 170 Tasmania 26 Victoria 411 Western Australia 175 Total** 2,136 *Note that under National Notifiable Diseases Surveillance System reporting requirements, cases are reported based on their Australian jurisdiction of residence rather than where they were detected. For example, a case reported previously in the NT in a NSW resident is counted in the national figures as a NSW case.

**Includes Diamond Princess repatriation cases: Qld (3), SA (1), Vic (4), WA (2, including 1 death)

Overview of cases

Data used in the overview are based on confirmed cases reported from jurisdictions to the National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System (NNDSS) at 11.59pm 23 March 2020.

This graph shows the number of confirmed cases by notification date. Interpret the most recently reported new cases shown in the graph with caution as there can be delays in reporting.

To date, most confirmed cases are considered to have been acquired overseas although a large proportion are still under investigation to understand the source of infection.

The majority of Australian confirmed cases acquired overseas had a recent history of travel to Europe or the Americas.