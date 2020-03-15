COVID-19 & Tom Hanks – no staff infected

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, infected with Coronavirus is being cared for in isolation in a Gold Coast hospital. Hanks, along with his wife Rita Wilson, is in Australia to film the untitled Baz Luhrmann-biopic on Elvis Presley. They are shooting at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

And the good news is, the actor has not infected other cast and crew of his current movie project.

Obviously while giving his infectious smile to people around him, he has not extended the generosity to include the virus.

Tom Hanks and his wife, singer Rita Wilson, are quarantined in a Gold Coast hospital after testing positive to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Earlier, his wife – who is also infected, was interviewed on Channel Nine’s Today Extra. As the news of her infection spread, Channel Nine was quick to isolate the hosts Campbell and Belinda Russell.

The news of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s diagnosis sent the network into crisis mode, asking employees who came into contact with Wilson to be tested and self-isolate for 14 days, according to the website WSFM.COM.AU.

That meant Campbell and Russell being quarantined and thus would not host the show for the quarantine period.

A Current Affair is also affected as it also broadcasts from the same studio, with Tracy Grimshaw also at home, the site added.

“Tracy Grimshaw is not hosting ACA tonight as a precautionary measure since she had minor surgery last week. Karl Stefanovic will host in her place. Arrangements for hosts for Today Extra are still being confirmed,” the Nine spokesperson said.

As far Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, a representative for the production said no cast or crew had come down with the virus although production had ceased for two weeks.

“We are aware of only the one case of the coronavirus amongst our cast and crew, and additionally the cast member’s wife,” the statement said.

“Working closely with the Queensland Health Department we have delayed our start date by approximately two weeks to allow for the cast member’s full recovery.”

The 63-year-old Tom Hanks is playing the role of the Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Singer-songwriter Wilson performed at the ballroom of the Emporium Hotel South Bank in Brisbane and also at the Sydney Opera House in the first week of March.

On Friday, Hanks posted a photo of himself and wife Rita Wilson wearing peaked caps as they recover from coronavirus in isolation on the Gold Coast.

The Oscar-winning actor looked sombre while Wilson was smiling as he assured fans and friends on Twitter that the couple is doing fine and wanted “to thank everyone here Down Under”.

“There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx”, the statement added.