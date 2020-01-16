Hindus outraged over Lord Ganesha toilet cover set

Upset Hindus urge Sydney firm to apologize & withdraw Lord Ganesha toilet cover set

Upset Hindus are urging “My Diva Baby”, online home-furnishings retailer based in Sydney suburb Seven Hills, for the immediate withdrawal of “Indian God Ganesha Elephant Bath Mat Set” (three pieces, including a toilet seat cover), carrying the images of Hindu deity Lord Ganesha; calling it highly inappropriate.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, said that Lord Ganesha was highly revered in Hinduism and was meant to be worshipped in temples or home shrines and not to adorn a toilet seat cover or put your feet on. Inappropriate usage of Hindu deities or symbols or concepts for commercial or other agenda was not okay as it hurt the faithful.

Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, also urged “My Diva Baby” and its CEO to offer a formal apology; besides withdrawing the Lord Ganesha toilet seat cover and bathroom mats set from its website and it stores on Facebook, Etsy, Pinterest, etc.

Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled, Rajan Zed indicated.

Zed further said that such trivialization of Lord Ganesha was disturbing to the Hindus world over. Hindus were for free artistic expression and speech as much as anybody else if not more. But faith was something sacred and attempts at trivializing it hurt the followers, Zed added.

In Hinduism, Lord Ganesha is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking.

This objectionable “Indian God Ganesha Elephant Bath Mat Set”; described as “soft and comfortable, non-slip, absorbent”; and which included a toilet seat cover, U-shaped Mat, rectangle mat; was priced at $45.

“My Diva Baby”, whose tagline is “Simple, Stylish, Stunning”; sells bed, windows, bathrooms, etc., related products. Its goal is “to bring a little piece of happiness into everyone’s home”.