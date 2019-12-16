If you see Google search-list 2019 Australia, you get the real picture of what was trending in 2019 – Australia. Far from the Boris’s cricus in Britain or Donald’s Tweet-Fest in the White House impeachment melee, the Australians, and rightly so, were not really looking for information the Australian media seems so fixated about pushing down their audiences’ throats. The Google’s top searches and searching trends in 2019 reveal, fortunately, the Aussie character is still intact with their keen interest in sport. After the top search for “Fires near me”, at number two and three are the searches Australians did for – Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup.

The two connections Australians search Google made with Britain were (a) in the News category at number 9, Royal Baby and in the Global figure searches at number 10 – Prince Andrew. Perhaps much to the disdain of many on the media landscape in Australia, in the news category, the Aussie figures searched featured – Fraser Anning at number 2 and Israel Folau at number 3. Again, the Aussie love for sport was evident in Ash Barty as number 1 in that category.

To save grace for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, he featured a notch above the former leader Bill Shorten who he defeated at the last election on May 18, earlier this year.

2019 Australia trends in categories below:

Searches News Sporting Events 1) Fires near me

2) Rugby World Cup

3) Cricket World Cup

4) Election results Australia 2019

5) Cameron Boyce

6) Thanos

7) Avengers Endgame

8) Danny Frawley

9) The fall of the Berlin wall

10) Christchurch shooting 1) Election results Australia 2019

2) Christchurch shooting

3) NSW fires

4) Cyclone Oma

5) Sri Lanka

6) NSW election

7) Brexit

8) Townsville flooding

9) Royal baby

10) Amazon fire 1) Rugby World Cup

2) Cricket World Cup

3) FIBA World Cup

4) Cricket Australia

5) Pakistan vs Australia

6) Ashes score

7) Copa America

8) Ashes 4th test

9) NRL grand final

10) Women’s World Cup

Global Figures Aussie Public Figures Loss 1) James Charles

2) Billie Eilish

3) Jordyn Woods

4) Greta Thunberg

5) Keanu Reeves

6) Julian Assange

7) Lady Gaga

8) Tsitsipas

9) Bradley Cooper

10) Prince Andrew 1) Ash Barty

2) Fraser Anning

3) Israel Folau

4) Cody Simpson

5) Scott Morrison

6) Bill Shorten

7) Jack Vidgen

8) George Pell

9) Tayla Harris

10) Chris Lilley 1) Cameron Boyce

2) Danny Frawley

3) Luke Perry

4) Bob Hawke

5) Annalise Braakensiek

6) Karl Lagerfeld

7) Keith Flint

8) Doris Day

9) Mike Willesee

10) Ben Unwin