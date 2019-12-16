If you see Google search-list 2019 Australia, you get the real picture of what was trending in 2019 – Australia. Far from the Boris’s cricus in Britain or Donald’s Tweet-Fest in the White House impeachment melee, the Australians, and rightly so, were not really looking for information the Australian media seems so fixated about pushing down their audiences’ throats. The Google’s top searches and searching trends in 2019 reveal, fortunately, the Aussie character is still intact with their keen interest in sport. After the top search for “Fires near me”, at number two and three are the searches Australians did for – Rugby World Cup and Cricket World Cup.
The two connections Australians search Google made with Britain were (a) in the News category at number 9, Royal Baby and in the Global figure searches at number 10 – Prince Andrew. Perhaps much to the disdain of many on the media landscape in Australia, in the news category, the Aussie figures searched featured – Fraser Anning at number 2 and Israel Folau at number 3. Again, the Aussie love for sport was evident in Ash Barty as number 1 in that category.
To save grace for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, he featured a notch above the former leader Bill Shorten who he defeated at the last election on May 18, earlier this year.
Also read: Scott Morrison will be the Prime Minister No. 30
2019 Australia trends in categories below:
|Searches
|News
|Sporting Events
|1) Fires near me
2) Rugby World Cup
3) Cricket World Cup
4) Election results Australia 2019
5) Cameron Boyce
6) Thanos
7) Avengers Endgame
8) Danny Frawley
9) The fall of the Berlin wall
10) Christchurch shooting
|1) Election results Australia 2019
2) Christchurch shooting
3) NSW fires
4) Cyclone Oma
5) Sri Lanka
6) NSW election
7) Brexit
8) Townsville flooding
9) Royal baby
10) Amazon fire
|1) Rugby World Cup
2) Cricket World Cup
3) FIBA World Cup
4) Cricket Australia
5) Pakistan vs Australia
6) Ashes score
7) Copa America
8) Ashes 4th test
9) NRL grand final
10) Women’s World Cup
|Global Figures
|Aussie Public Figures
|Loss
|1) James Charles
2) Billie Eilish
3) Jordyn Woods
4) Greta Thunberg
5) Keanu Reeves
6) Julian Assange
7) Lady Gaga
8) Tsitsipas
9) Bradley Cooper
10) Prince Andrew
|1) Ash Barty
2) Fraser Anning
3) Israel Folau
4) Cody Simpson
5) Scott Morrison
6) Bill Shorten
7) Jack Vidgen
8) George Pell
9) Tayla Harris
10) Chris Lilley
|1) Cameron Boyce
2) Danny Frawley
3) Luke Perry
4) Bob Hawke
5) Annalise Braakensiek
6) Karl Lagerfeld
7) Keith Flint
8) Doris Day
9) Mike Willesee
10) Ben Unwin
|Recipes
|How to…?
|Why is…?
|1) Plant based recipes
2) Scones recipes
3) Beef stroganoff recipes
4) MKR recipes 2019
5) Apple pie recipes
6) Frittata recipes
7) Fried rice recipes
8) Risotto recipes
9) Hello Fresh recipes
10) Osso buco recipes
|1) How to vote
2) How to watch Game of Thrones
3) How to vote labor 2019
4) How to vote liberal
5) How to pronounce psalm
6) How to vote in NSW State Election
7) How to vote early
8) How to win Powerball
9) How to opt out of my health
10) How to solve a rubix cube
|1) Why is Madonna wearing an eye patch at Eurovision
2) Why is the Amazon burning
3) Why is Australia Day on the 26th
4) Why is the Press Club closing
5) Why is Instagram not working
6) Why is ASAP rocky in jail
7) Why is Hong Kong protesting
8) Why is Halloween celebrated
9) Why is ANZAC day commemorated on 25 April
10) Why is Turkey invading Syria