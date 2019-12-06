‘You deserve to be killed’, is not the kind of comment to you will elicit if you are following a celebrity. But Soundarya Sharma is not the usual kind. She replied to a fan on Twitter – you deserve to be killed.

Soundarya Sharma – of Ranchi Diaries fame is a Bollywood starlet who is doing everything to forge her career ahead. Apart from Ranchi Diaries, a film produced by Anupam Kher where she played the lead actress, Soundarya was nominated for the ‘Best Female Debutant’ by Zee Cine Awards and Star Screen Awards. She bagged the ‘Best Debutante’ at the Jharkhand International Film Festival.

Of course she is still looking for good openings.

And she is doing everything she can, religiously doing her Twitter and other social media duties. On November 28 she made a blunder following her tweet of a dance piece, dancing to the iconic “Akkhiyon se goli maare” – Raveena Tandon – Govinda number. In the commentary and re-tweeting that followed, in an angry exchange with a fan – Tanishka Tikoo (@Berryfunee), she told Tanishka she deserved to be killed. Yes ‘deserved to be killed’.

While many other Twitter users had criticised her, the vitriol she hurled on Tanishka was definitely over the top and for some ‘unforgivable’. See the exchange below:

Kill me now!!!! Behen Apko acting nahi aati

If you say so, you deserve to be killed BEhen! Plz read the caption ‘#justchilling’ it’s not ‘#performing or for showcasing #Acting/Dancing’ skills.

Some others really liked her video.

आपने भी बहुत सुंदर किया है।

#AkhiyonSeGoliMaare Itna sunder dance hai apka k sara din bas aapko dance Dekhte jao Love u so much

And best wishes for your upcoming song and project.

Anupam Kher liked the video.

It needs to be mentioned, Anupam Kher, producer of Soundarya’s movie Ranchi Diaries was among those who had liked the video.

A favourite of paparazzi, Soundarya won the 2018 Lokmat Most Stylish Diva Award. She was also a part of a Times Music exclusive release titled ‘Garmi Mein Chill’. This year, for 2019,

Soundarya bagged the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award as the ‘Face of the Year’.

Soundarya is a dentist by profession who has now taken acting and modelling as her full time job. She has undergone formal training with the ACT 1 theatre group and the National School of Drama.