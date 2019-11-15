Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas – living life to the FULL

by Suchitra Lekha, New Delhi

Ever since she married Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra has always been in headlines and never been away from the limelight. Is it by design or chance, who knows but she seems to be loving every minute of it, the fame I mean. She seems to know it very well, you lose once, it is very hard to regain and why not thus regale while you have it, lots and lots of it and the world seems to be at your feet. Why Not Priyanka!

Her American platform – Quantico – may not be on for a new season, it has given Priyanka a platform that she seems to be infallible no matter what she does and whether she is good at it or not. She celebrated “Karwa Chauth” and not only her Indian fans but Hollywood also went along with her and enjoyed it while Nick was seen wishing everyone a “Happy Karwa Chauth”.

She carries more than 35 million fans and is now an institution of a global scale and proportions. No wonder then, if she sells her house, it hits global headlines.

And if she buys one, it hits global headlines too. And that is exactly what has happened. Yes she has bought a new house worth US$ 20 million or Rs 144 Crores. And that, by God, is newsworthy by any measure.

And Nick and Priyanka are very happy for it.

Located in the posh and very expensive Encino Estate in Los Angeles, California, the new house has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms over a 20,000 square feet property.

And they have paid a whopping US$20 million which converts to Rs 144 Crore in the Indian currency.

About the news of their new home, people believe the transaction has broken some very high records.

“Newly married pop star turned budding actor Nick Jonas and Indian beauty queen turned international film and television star Priyanka Chopra have splashed out a whopping — and record-shattering — $20 million for a decidedly snazzy mansion tucked into the hilly neighborhood of Encino, Calif., in L.A.’s prototypically suburban San Fernando Valley” wrote Variety online.

The loaded Jonas brothers have now spent US$ 34.1 million or Rs 246 Crore on two house they have bought. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas bought his house for US$14.1 million or Rs 102 Crore Approximately which is slightly smaller in area but has ten bedrooms and 14 bathrooms.

Priyanka and Nick’s previous house in Beverly Hills which they had bought for US$6.5 million was sold to Tennis player Naomi Osaka for US $6.91 Million.

Ever since they sold that house, they had been on the lookout for a good place to call home. Their house and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas’s house – two sales are perhaps the highest on record in Encino, which was once considered the redheaded stepchild of L.A.’s luxury neighbourhoods. The estate of Encino can now proudly claiming to stand on an equal footing with any other luxurious part of Los Angeles.

Features:

The $20 million or Rs 144 Crore property sits on a 3-acre land with spectacular views of the the valley. It has a camera-watched gate and an attached guardhouse, a long driveway below the main house going into a huge underground garage easily fitting in a dozen luxury vehicles. Inside, it has double-height living rooms with dynamic views of mountain ranges lapping up nature in abundance.

It also has a two-lane bowling alley, a mirror-walled gymnasium, restaurant-quality wet bar, movie theatre with an IMAX-worthy screen, an indoor basketball court and a sprawling lounge/games room with a pool table and room for a small army of guests, beneath the main residence.

In short, it has everything one can think of to live life to the full.