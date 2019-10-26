MLA Gopal Kanda (of Geetika Sharma suicide fame) to support the BJP govt in Haryana

No justice if Gopal Kanda in power: Geetika Sharma’s brother

by R. VenuGopal, Bharat Times

Gopal Kanda, the newly elected Haryana MLA from Sirsa, extended his unconditional support to the BJP for forming the state government.

Who is Gopal Kanda?

Gopal Kanda (Gopal Goyal) of Sirsa hit the news headlines with his rags-to-riches story in the early 2000-2010 decade. He shot to fame when he launched his airline MDLR airlines having risen from a village in Sirsa district of Haryana and had virtually no money did many odd jobs to make ends meet which included selling veggies and repairing TVs.

His money led him into politics and soon he found himself in politics and he soon became a minister in Haryana government. But in August 2012, his downfall commenced when once his close associate and girl friend 23 years old Geetika Sharma, an air hostess in MDLR arlines, committed suicide blaming him (and his associate Aruna Chadda) of harassment and exploitation. She left two suicide notes, accusing Kanda and an aide of harassment. She also alleged that Kanda was “having an illicit relationship with another woman, Ankita, with whom he has a child”.

Kanda was a minister in the Congress-led Haryana state government at the time that. He was taken into custody by police after a lot of ‘hide and seek’ when he finally surrendered in 2012.

Gopal Kanda and Aruna Chaddah were charge sheeted under:



Section 306 (abetment of suicide);

Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy);

Section 506 (criminal intimidation);

Section 201 (destruction of evidence);

Section 467 (forgery of valuable security);

Section 468 (forgery with intention to cheat);

Section 469 (forgery with intention to harm reputation); and

Section 471 (using forged documents as genuine)



of Indian Penal Code.

They have also been booked under section 66-A of the Information and Technology Act which deals with hacking of computers.

Kanda is also an accused in the suicide of Geetika’s mother Anuradha, who committed suicide six months after her daughter.

On 4 March 2014, after many attempts he was granted bail. This became possible after a charge of rape (and sexual exploitation) was dropped by the Delhi High Court, despite both the police and Geetika Sharma’s brother objecting to the grant of bail. They alleged that medical records had been forged and Kandá’s release from prison would result in witness interference and that it could prejudice a future trial.

Once out on bail, Kanda formed a new political part – the Haryana Lokhit Party and contested 2014 Haryana assembly elections but was unsuccessful.

But this time in 2019, Gopal Kanda not only won his Sirsa constituency but also declared his unconditional support for the BJP, which fell 6 seats short of majority and needed Kanda’s valuable support.

The criminal case against him is pending in the Rouse Avenue court of New Delhi.

It has raised many eyebrows in India particularly that of the brother of Geetika Sharma who fears that the tainted politician is “at it again” and with power in his hands, they (Geetika’s family) may not get justice.

“Where do we go to find justice, if people like Gopal Kanda are allowed to run constituencies? …

“What about the slogan we have in Haryana – Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao – if we are giving the responsibility of women to a hooligan?” Ankit Sharma told a TV channel.

Such is the nature of politics today that Kanda may be able to wield power, despite the fact there is a serious criminal case pending against him in the courts.

Ankit Sharma fears Gopal Kanda may actually become part of the Haryana government which will be “very de-motivating for the family”.

“It is very disappointing for a family that has lost two members to somebody’s power and stature. I just want to ask, are we really asking for support to form a government from a criminal? I have lost my sister and my mother seven years back and that suffering is continuing yet. What kind of a nation are we? Please do not ask for support from someone who is involved in criminal activities,” he said.

It remains to be seen what’s next in this gory sage of alleged abuse and obsession.