Clarke’s winners for World Cup 2019: Bumrah for India or Warner for Australia

Jasprit Bumrah has impressed all cricket lovers, all over the world with his amazing skill-set. Be it their opening game in the World Cup 2019, or their encounter with the Aussies, it was Bumrah who tore apart the opposition’s defences. Last year on tour down under, Bumrah had a pretty good run. In the Boxing Day test match he was particularly lethal. He took 6 wickets for 33 runs and every delivery was “unplayable” as former Indian Bowling great Javagal Srinath had then rated him.

Javagal Srinath had told Mynation.com:

‘This would definitely be one of the best spells bowled in Australia. That is what my opinion is. He was unplayable all the way through. It was not just one spell but every ball he bowled he looked terrific,’

No wonder Michael Clarke rates Bumrah the best chance for Virat Kohli to win the World Cup 2019. But the 2015 World Cup wining Australian skipper, perhaps wishing to keep the cup home, he also gives the Aussies a “freak” chance through David Warner.

There is no doubt when Warner gets going, it is hard to stop him and if he gets going against India, he can make life difficult for Virat Kohli and boys. Warner has already scored 447 runs in six games with two centuries to his name.

India’s batting starts with Rohit Sharma and goes right to number 8. Although Rohit has only made 341 runs in six games, but he also has scored two centuries and a half century all three against good teams – South Africa, Pakistan and Australia. He should not be and cannot be overlooked when it comes to responsible innings.

Rohit Sharma is no David Warner – agreed but David Warner is also no Rohit Sharma. Exhibition of heat from Warner is exceptionally matched by Rohit’s slow execution of match winning innings where one would see continuous scoring and rotating of strike which unsettles the opposition in a big way.

Clarke believes the coveted Cup may not “come home” for the hosts contrary to what the likes of Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan are wishing.

A master striker of the ball and a delight to watch when on strike, Clarke seems to be in awe of Bumrah and believes Bumrah has what it takes to be World Cup winner.

“I think there is nothing that he (Bumrah) doesn’t have. He is fit and healthy. I hope he stays that way as he would play a big part in India’s success in this World Cup,” Clarke observed.

With the brand new ball, Bumrah can swing and seam it. When the ball is doing nothing in the middle overs, he has the extra pace to trouble batsmen.

Bumrah is fast enough to trouble the batsman and can bowl close to 150 clicks and then at the death, he bowls those yorkers as good as anyone else. And if there is reverse swing, he is a genius.

Virat Kohli or for that matter no captain could have asked for a better ‘Go To’ option than Bumrah, according to Clarke.

As a captain, probably, you need someone like Bumrah to throw the ball to when you need wickets. He can open the bowling, bowl that 35th over when nothing is happening or bowl those last four overs at the death, which can win India a World Cup final.

-Raj Kumar