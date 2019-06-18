Is Salman Khan just a paper tiger?

Singer Sona Mohapatra targets Salman Khan calls him ‘paper tiger’ as Bharat slows down

Reality show judge and singer Sona Mohapatra has criticised Salman Khan, in the past, for his comments on Priyanka Chopra. She has targeted the actor again. This time it is over the poor showing of Salman’s movie Bharat at the box office in its second week. She has called him a ‘paper tiger’ that Dear India need not worship and find real heroes.

Ever since Priyanka Chopra walked out of Salman’s Bharat, the actor has been in talking about it at every possible opportunity and exhibited signs of angst against Priyanka at times. In one of the interviews he sued words to the effect that Priyanka showed guts to go and marry a man.

“While many would give anything for the film or maybe even leaving their husband, Priyanka left the film,” said Salman Khan.

“She came to meet me one day and said she is going to get married and hence won’t be able to work in the film. I had told Priyanka that we will adjust the dates for her. She said that she isn’t sure how much time she needs for the preparation of her wedding,” added the actor.

Salman said, “No, even after the release of the trailer, Priyanka didn’t call me. Now, if she had some genuine problem then it’s alright. I believe, whatever happens, happens for the good.”

Having a dig at Priyanka the actor reportedly told Mumbai Mirror, Priyanka “chose to play the role of a wife … but Katrina is not playing the role of a wife and hence she is playing the character in Bharat,” added Salman.

Not impressed, of all the big wigs of Bollywood, Sona chose to express her displeasure in public domain and called Salman the ‘poster child of toxic masculinity’ for his ‘low brow digs’ at Priyanka. She tweeted: “Cus @priyankachopra has better things to do in life, real men to hang out with & more importantly, girls to inspire with her journey.”

She added, “A showcase & poster child of toxic masculinity. Low brow dig at not only a woman who was not in the room but a disgusting disregard & contempt for the woman & colleague sitting next to him in the same room. Unless we call out such serial bad behaviour, nothing changes, #India.”

And it seems, when she did not get anywhere much with that gigantic barb, she has used ther opportunity of Bharat not doing as well as it was supposed to or expected to. On Bharat’s box office figures her tweet was hardly flattering with her comments. Taking a cue from a Box Office India report on Bharat’s showing on its second Friday, Sona tweeted , “Q. What do you call filmi superstars that don’t even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions & posturing? A. Paper Tigers (P.S : Stop worshipping these paper tigers dear #India. Let’s find & BE more worthy ‘heros’).”

SONA

✔@sonamohapatra

What do you call filmi superstars that don’t even deliver a single, full week of returns in the public domain despite all the hype, promotions & posturing?

A. Paper Tigers

(P.S : Stop worshipping these paper tigers dear #India . Let’s find & BE more worthy ‘heros’)

Box Office India

✔@Box_Off_India

#Bharat Second Friday Business http://bit.ly/2RhkUuQ

Bharat started off well when it released on Eid June 5. However, the film began to slow down in its second week and after 10 days, the film was struggling to enter the Rs 200 crore club. According to a report in Box Office India, Bharat had made Rs 3.75 crore on its second Friday.

The report added that the film’s collections had been helped by a clear lack of competition from other films at the time.

Is it fair to criticize Salman for the failure of his film reaching Rs200 Cr? Is Rs 200 Cr the only way to measure success in Bollywood? There have been multiple cases where a good film has failed at the Box Office.

If not, why is Sona doing it? Is she desperate for public attention for herself?

Wait and watch!