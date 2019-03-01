Early learning centre to complete Windermere educational infrastructure

Melbourne, March 1: A site has been acquired in Windermere and a proposal for a state-of-the-art early learning centre is currently in preparation for lodgement with the Department of Education and Training Victoria.

Branded ‘Colours Early Learning’, the centre will complete Windermere’s commitment to providing educational facilities on-site, with two public primary schools, one public secondary school and a private combined primary and secondary school, already featured in the community’s masterplan.

The $6.6 million early learning centre will be run by independent operator ‘VIC and NSW Childcare Propriety Ltd’, which plans to open the centre in 2021.

With capacity for 134 children, aged from six weeks to six years of age, the centre will operate from 6.30am until 6.30pm weekdays, to cater to working parents.

It will be situated in stage 9, on the corner of Callaway Street and Ingalls Road, in Windermere’s Monash precinct.

Tim Tasci, Co-Founder, VIC and NSW Childcare Propriety Ltd said “With all things being equal, we plan to open for enrollments late 2020 and commence operations in 2021.”

“Having operated several other early learning centre brands in the past, I am very familiar with the standard curriculum mandated by government that we must deliver, but we plan to differentiate Colours Early Learning by having a strong focus on culture too.

“This will really set it apart from other providers.

“By ‘culture’, we mean art and music, with a dedicated space being provided for this, as well as offering the teaching of different languages, that will be consistent with Windermere’s buyer demographic.

Mr Tasci is hoping that diploma certified educators will be engaged from within the local community, and possibly even live within Windermere.

“And we are cognisant that Windermere will be a colourful community with residents of all sorts of ethnicities and backgrounds… and plan for our team to reflect this too.

“In fact, the decision to call the centre Colours Early Leaning is actually based on the word ‘colour’ representing diversity, multiculturalism, creativity and art. Our centre will be themed around these values, and they will also be core to our educational focus,” added Mr Tasci.

In response to why he chose Windermere to build a new early learning centre, Mr Tasci said the significant infrastructure included in the masterplan was key to the decision.

“We are really looking forward to being able to integrate mini excursions to all the infrastructure and amenity that will be on our doorstep, into our educational offering.

“The cycling and walking paths, and over 50 hectares of open space, featuring sports ovals, netball and tennis courts, parklands and recreation areas, will be used for the overall health and wellbeing of our students,” added Mr Tasci.

With the early learning infrastructure, Windermere will provide an unparalleled convenience for families and an unique opportunity for students to actively engage in the community they live.

The estimated population of around 14,800 Windermere residents will have easy and quick access to the centre – being within minutes from it.

Notably, Indian migrants have strengthened the boom in house and land sales in Melbourne’s western and far reaching south-west suburbs.

According to recent figures, more than a third – 33 per cent of all housing sales have been scooped up by Indian born buyers.

With resident profiles attracting more of the same in to the new growth corridors, migration trends have also catered for housing demand.

Official figures point to permanent Indian migrants surpassing all other countries to reach a whopping 40,000 last year, with Indians preferring for house and land projects located in Melbourne’s west and south west.

Windermere Mambourin is a house and land project of Country Garden Australia.

Country Garden entered the Australian market in 2013 and has recently completed a major residential mixed-use community Ryde Garden, 15 kilometres north-west of the Sydney CBD consisting of 830 homes across three buildings.

Windermere in south-west Melbourne will ultimately consist of approximately 4700 homes. The project includes four new schools and 50 hectares of open space. More information is available at www.mywindermere.com.au

Country Garden Australia of Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd. is ranked in the Forbes Global 500 list, is listed in Fortune Global 500, and employs over 150,000 staff.

Ramakrishna VenuGopal