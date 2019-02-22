Why Priyanka did not attend ‘bestie’ Meghan Markle’s baby shower

As Meghan Markle’s friends celebrated her baby shower in New York, Meghan’s BFF Priyanka Chopra gave it a miss

New York, February 22: Meghan and Priyanka’s friendship has been in the news ever since the Desi girl attended her royal wedding last year.

Priyanka Chopra and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle have stayed friends even after being married and super busy in new roles in their individual lives.

When Meghan skipped Priyanka’s marriage to Nick Jonas, due to her pregnancy, the Duchess explained their friendship as, “You know when you meet someone and you just click?”

The two reportedly met in 2015 and clicked right away. They’ve been friends ever since.

Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will soon welcome their first child into the Royal family in April, 2019.

On February 20, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan celebrated her baby shower joined by all of her closest pals – tennis star Serena Williams, designer Misha Nonoo, stylist Jessica Mulroney, barrister Amal Clooney and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer among others.

Celebrity friend, Serena Williams is said to have arranged and paid about $386,000, for the secret baby shower in New York’s high-end The Mark hotel.

Meghan flew private jet flight from London and stayed in the $75,000-a-night, five-bedroom Grand Penthouse, complete with a library and private terrace access – the largest penthouse in the US and is called a “castle in the sky”.

Guests took away a $490 suitcase each as bonbonniere.

The former TV actor and now the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was snapped outside the hotel with a five-strong security cordon.

Wearing active wear and sneakers, the pregnant duchess, 37 – whose child will be seventh in line to the British throne – smiled under a baseball cap pulled low over her face.

Swirling media theories indicate Meghan’s ever-growing baby bump may indicate twins are in the offing.

But in all this electrifying drama, one of Meghan’s besties’ was missing from the festivities; Priyanka Chopra.

With her nowhere in sight, people were lead to believe there was some unspoken rift between the two pals.

But Priyanka Chopra couldn’t clear her schedule in time to attend the baby shower, so she was stuck in Los Angeles, working.

So, there’s nothing amiss between Meghan and Priyanka, who is said to be busy with the meetings for a book that she is writing.

Priyanka Chopra attended Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, and also penned an essay about her friend, the month before for TIME magazine’s annual 100 Most Influential People list. Of Meghan, Chopra wrote:

“Somewhere among biryani, poutine and endless conversations, I realized just how deeply Meghan Markle cares for the world.

“With her, what you see is real, and what you get is a relatable young woman with her heart and mind in the right place.

“Her compassion, evident in the causes she supports, and her drive to break down stereotypes — obvious in her actions — will connect her to a generation in much need of kindness”.

Priyanka has also been instrumental in championing for Meghan long before Meghan became a royal. She became one of the many voices that shaped the media’s narrative around Meghan as the princess who is a “strong person” and “relatable young woman of the world today”.

Priyanka and Meghan apparently keep in touch through email and texts.

Priyanka is reportedly one of the choices for becoming the godparent of Prince Harry and Meghan’s child.

by Mishka Anderson