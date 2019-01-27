SriLankan Airlines plans to win over Indian passengers with love  

Melbourne, 23 January: SriLankan Airlines in Melbourne organized an information evening for the media here today to have a dialogue with the people of Australian and Indian sub-continent – who are their current and potential clients.

The airline came to Melbourne in the second half of 2017 and now offers daily direct flights to Columbo – non-stop. This is a very convenient option for the elderly who have to go and visit or go back to India or Sri Lanka on their own.

Ever since the airline has started their Australian operations, the management is fully cognizant of their peers and what they are offering.

“We know we are competing with the world’s best and are making every effort to offer all our clients – the very best. We are part of the One World alliance and having now introduced brand new aircrafts into our fleet, the state of the art facilities now on offer will meet and beat the benchmarks people may have”, said a spokesperson of the airline.

The management takes pride in the fact that since October 2018, new aircraft Airbus A330-300 has added enhancement on this route. Some of the new features include on-board connectivity and mood lighting.

The airline also offers 4 choices in food in business class and 3 including Veg. in economy class.

Another feature – for the keen traveller – will be the ability to reserve their seats online with extra leg space. This can be very convenient and comfortable for the elderly travelling to and from India.

The airline, very conveniently offers connections to four major cities in India – New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore within 2 hours of landing in Columbo.

Those who may be travelling to Northern India, the management was taking notes – to look for and source or train staff to be at least communicate in Hindi, if not speak fluently.

The management confirmed that each complaint, if any, and not matter how trivial, will be taken seriously and addressed.

“We want to increase our share of the Indian market and we are already working on that. We have introduced more connections to Indian cities and are constantly adding to our routes”, the spokesperson said.

Again the target is the Indian Australian passenger travelling to and from the Indian sub-continent. Currently, the airline’s total intake of Indian market is 12% but they are fair dinkum about picking up more and if their seriousness in commitment is anything to go by, they are, in the next couple of years, going to give Air India, a serious run for their money.

– Staff writer