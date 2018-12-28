Indian origin Mother Ragni Narayan shot in the head by stepson

Sydney, December 28: ‘My children are the greatest gift’: Indian origin mother, Ragni Narayan posted only four days before she was allegedly shot in the head with a nail gun by her apprentice builder stepson on Christmas Day.

Police say that Ragni Narayan, 50, was involved in a “verbal altercation” with Akaash Narayan, 20, at the family home in Bonnyrigg Heights in south-west Sydney about 10.30pm on Tuesday.

It is alleged the young man Akaash grabbed the tool from his car and shot at his mother from close range, allegedly firing his nail gun three times at his stepmother, Ragni.

Ragni was rushed to hospital in a critical condition on Christmas Day, but is now stable at the Liverpool Hospital.

Neurosurgeons were scheduled to carry out tests to ‘determine whether she’s been left with permanent brain damage’.

Fairfield Police acting inspector Paul Luczak had earlier described the alleged incident as ‘horrific’ and Ragni’s head injuries as ‘severe’.

Police are still unsure what caused the alleged fight that caused this carnage in the family.

“We’re not sure what started the incident.”

Days before the alleged attack, she posted loving messages to social media: ‘Children are the greatest gift I’ve ever received. I love them with all my heart’.

Another post said: ‘My child… I pray that you are happy and surrounded by friends.

‘A part of me still needs to hear these things from you… you will always be my baby’.

Police will allege Akaash fled the scene on foot, leaving Ragni with critical head injuries on their driveway.

He was arrested on a nearby street several hours later, about 3.40am on Boxing Day and was formally charged with causing grievous bodily harm to a person with intent to murder.

Prosecutors on Thursday told Parramatta Local Court the investigation into the alleged crime involved ‘a lot of forensic material’ requiring DNA testing.

Magistrate Peter Miszalski adjourned the case for eight weeks.

Akaash was represented by his Legal Aid lawyer and he was refused bail. Akaash was remanded to custody at the Amber Laurel Detention Centre in Emu Plains.

The matter returns to court on March 7.

Akaash is expected to then appear via audiovisual link, when DNA evidence would be presented by police.

Meanwhile, Police is expected to file for an apprehended violence order against Akaash on his step-mother’s behalf in January 2019.

Ragni’s distraught husband was comforted by a friend as he was interviewed by police. He is believed to have witnessed the incident and was treated for shock by paramedics.

Vir Rajendra

Support is available by phoning National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service 1800 737 732; Men’s Referral Service 1300 766 491.