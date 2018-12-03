Bollywood raises a toast to Deep-Veer

Mumbai, December 1: The newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh threw a grand party, their third reception, for all their Bollywood friends on Saturday night here at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. It was a houseful show of Bollywood solidarity as almost the entire A-listed industry turned up to wish one of the most loved and talked and written about couple of their town Bollywood.

For the occasion, the couple chose to ditch the traditional Sabyasachi looks, and the couple went modern for their third bash. The couple oozed warmth and rocked in a red and black combination leaving everyone in soaked in love and awe.

Ranveer, in a black tuxedo designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna looked swooningly handsome while damsel Deepika wore Zuhair Murad designed “red beaded gown” and spun a million heads, with her natural beauty enhanced million times.

To list a few name, seen congratulating the couple were Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Amitabh Bachchan with wife Jaya, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, the Ambani family, Rekha, Hema Malini, Simi Garewal, Javed Akhtar with Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman to Bollywood A-listers Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rani Mukerji, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Natasha Dalal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonakshi Sinha, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajkumar Hirani, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji, Salim Khan family with sons Sohail and Arbaz Khan, Sanjay Dutt and many more.

The notable absentee was Salman khan.

Outside Bollywood, Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali and son Arjun, M S Dhoni with his wife Sakshi and Hardik Pandya were seen partaking in the auspicious fun.

There were some priceless moments when Deepika gave a hug to Big B, Jaya Bachchan and danced with her PIKU co-star.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como in Italy and have had two receptions already – one in Mumbai and another in Bangalore. Those two receptions being for close family and friends, this one on 1 December, was the third and final reception for all their Bollywood friends and colleagues. And it had them all in there. Deepika and Ranveer threw this most lavish of reception for their friends and colleagues from the film fraternity.

Big B danced to Jumma Chumma De De on the night while Ranveer aka the groom joined him on the dance floor to match steps with him. Then the groom rapped along with rapper Divine, (Ranveer’s character in the upcoming film Gully Boy is inspired by Divine) – and transporting the guest to yet another world with his dance and histrionic skills.

Hr rolled on the floor on Chaiyya Chaiyya while Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora cheered him on. The song from Dil Se was originally picturised on them.

Then it was Judwaa mausam and the groom danced with Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

According to the Indian media, the groom Ranveer cannot stop gushing about Deepika, has delivered speeches about his wife at parties whenever he seizes the opportunity.

All wished the couple very best for their married life!