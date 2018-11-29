Tributes for 8 year old, Avreet Jhinger killed in fatal car crash in Doncaster

Little girl Avreet is being remembered as a beautiful princess who loved to dress up and dance

Doncaster, November 29: Avreet Jhinher, an eight year old school girl died after being hit by a car in Doncaster.

The devastated family retraced the little girl’s last steps, this morning, after she was fatally struck in Melbourne’s east, yesterday.

Avreet and her older sister had been playing at the park. About 6.30pm they started walking towards home, on Victoria Street in Doncaster, when Avreet, the grade Four student, police believe, stepped out to cross the road when she was struck by a car.

Witnesses claimed that the girl had stepped out into oncoming traffic of the busy stretch of Victoria Street in Doncaster, when she was hit by the car.

John Grouios told 9News he heard a “thud” and went to investigate.

“I could see a little girl that looked quite distressed, and I could see another girl lying on the side of the road in the grass,” Mr Gruios said.

Avreet was rushed to the Royal Children’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

Family of Avreet described her as a smart and beautiful girl in a statement to 9News.

“She was so smart in study, and loved to study most of time and loved to dress up. She was our princess. She liked to dance, loved to play games on iPad.”

Avreet’s devastated father took her young sister back to the scene on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle, a 64-year-old Doncaster East woman, stopped and rendered assistance at the scene, Victoria Police said in a statement on Thursday.

The woman was interviewed by police and underwent alcohol and drug testing. The results were negative, and she is said to be devastated about Avreet’s death.

John Grouios told 9News, “I’m just heartbroken for the people involved, the parents and the family… the person that was driving the car, it would be horrific.”

Shaken residents say the busy stretch is notorious for crashes and they fear more will follow unless something is done to make the road and crossings safer.

“Cars just come speeding down the hill both ways, go through the lights, running red lights and it was just a matter of time before something tragic was going to happen around here,” Mr Grouios said.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who saw the girl prior to the crash, or anyone who may have dash cam footage.

Police are still investigating but are treating the case as a tragic accident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

Shalini Singh