Peep into your Fortnight Astrology Forecast

Astrology Predictions Sun-sign based [February 1 – February 15, 2017]

by expert astrologer Dr Prem Sharma of India

Aries

Those trying for a job switch will find a lucrative offer which fits their qualification. Beating competition on the academic front becomes easy as you manage to catch up with the leaders. Someone’s absence at home that was worrying you will be set at rest, as he or she returns. Business partnerships planned during this time will turn out to be profitable.

Lucky Number – 18

Lucky Colour – White

Taurus

Good planning will make things go smoothly at work. Too much information on investment may it difficult for you to choose the right deal on the financial front. A fresher in the office can help you brush up the last stage project with a creative outlook. Don’t be too positive of lover doing your bidding; things may not shape up the way you expect them to.

Lucky Number – 4

Lucky Colour – Peach

Gemini

Work on a new sales strategy to keep the cash register ringing. Good savings will allow you to invest in a bigger property. Romance blossoms as you manage to catch the eye of the one you like. Avoid every bit of anxiety or nervousness as it can affect your mind and body. Involve yourself in activities related to children in order to relax and rejuvenate yourself.

Lucky Number – 1

Lucky Colour – Dark Blue

Cancer

Sharpen your professional skills to get a better hold on things at work. Don’t be discouraged with the slow moving things on the business front; they will pace up well in the coming future. Consult a professional health trainer to find a fitness regime that suits your lifestyle. Residential moves should be considered carefully.

Lucky Number – 15

Lucky Colour – Maroon

Leo

Money comes your way and fill your coffers to the brim. A little flattery gets you nearer the cherished person. Your pragmatic approach to solutions will win you promotional aspects at work place. Don’t overextend yourself on the social front to save yourself from any confrontations. Feel free to count upon the lover’s support for your plans for the future.

Lucky Number – 11

Lucky Colour – Lemon

Virgo

Your enterprising efforts are likely to pay you rich dividends. Wayward spouse or lover could give some anxious moments. Don’t take everything on the face value on the financial front. Playing the stocks should be a complete NO. Businessmen should stress more on the quality rather than the quantity to hold on their customers.

Lucky Number – 7

Lucky Colour – Yellow

Libra

Turbulence on the domestic front should be sorted out without any delay. There is no point in continuing in a dud job that drains you mentally and physically, so take your call if you hit the right opportunity. Use your intellect to respond quickly to new ideas in business. Be extra vigilant of your pocket while travelling.

Lucky Number – 16

Lucky Colour – Cream

Scorpio

Some of you may plan to add to your property. You may be pulled towards spirituality and may even plan a pilgrimage. Romance is likely to flare up. Avoid dabbling in speculation. Use your vitality to motivate other colleagues in order to meet the crucial deadlines. Financially, the period promises good returns.

Lucky Number – 3

Lucky Colour – Brown

Sagittarius

Don’t let your authority get undermined by someone at work place. These are changing equations and are inevitable, so go with the flow. A family youngster needs your moral support, so be available. Don’t plan major financial moves, especially if it involves money that you share with someone else.

Lucky Number – 8

Lucky Colour – Royal Blue

Capricorn

Cost cutting measures implemented by you may begin to show results. Avoid painting yourself in a corner, else you will find it difficult to wriggle out of it. Eschew hypocrisy and call a spade a spade, if you want to restore your social image. Break the monotonous schedule and make a fresh beginning on the health front.

Lucky Number – 5

Lucky Colour – Magenta

Aquarius

Leave aside the laziness and grab the opportunity to implement your ideas at work. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Shake a leg to meet people and refresh old associations. Yoga and other mind exercises will help you to get rid of small irritants on the home front that keep you on the boil.

Lucky Number – 9

Lucky Colour – Sky Blue

Pisces

An added source of income is likely to appear on the horizon. Walk an extra mile to maintain your pace on the health front to come back in shape. Timely support and guidance will help you sail through the tough situations on the academic front. Advice of spouse is likely to benefit you to deal with changing equations on the professional front. Be cautious while driving on road.

Lucky Number – 6

Lucky Colour – Off White

Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma is a renowned name in the world of Astrology, Vastu Shashtra and related sciences. He is also an Astrology columnist for Hindustan Times and regularly appears on PTC News Channel, Aaj Tak, IBN7 & others. Dr Sharma writes exclusively for Bharat Times readers in Melbourne. For all your astrology needs: Dr Sharma can be contacted on psharma@premastrologer.com Visit www.premastrologer.com