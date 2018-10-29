Regal wedding for Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

she came, he saw, they conquered;

this whirlwind romance is bringing Indian and American hearts closer

The coming of the festive (nay) wedding season in India is an entertainment catastrophe of monumental proportions – for the paparazzi and showbiz publications. It is Diwali time in India (and around the globe for Indians) and that means Gods are happy for Indians – to make their life’s important decisions ‘now’.

For people in love with marriage in their plans and on their minds, what can be more important than getting married to the love of your life? No wonder then – at least three BIG FAT INDIAN WEDDINGS are going to take place in a span of three-four weeks. Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are getting married on November 14/15. Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath, are getting married on December 12.

And the global lovebirds – Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are fitting nicely in between – reportedly getting married along with all the related ceremonies (Sangeet and Mehandi etc.) November 29 to December 1. The wedding will take place on November 30 and the three-day long functions include a sangeet ceremony on November 29 and a reception on December 1.

While Deepika and Ranveer invited the whole world for their blessings and best wishes through an Insta Card, Nick and Priyanka have kept details of their plans closer to their chest. It is believed a very elite-select list of approximately 200 guests has been already finalized and invites already sent.

And guess who tops the list? – Priyank’s friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Are they attending? – It looks like a real possibility. And particularly so when the venue booked by Priyanka and Jonas is palatial Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur, a very befitting place to host your guests list headed by a prince and duchess. Some media outlets have even studied and confirmed that the Royal protocols do not forbit Prince and Duchess to attend a friend’s wedding…

All big things do have – problems of some sort and this FAT WEDDINGS Season in India seems to follow the customary tradition of causing a nag of its own. Guess what? Deepika and Ranveer have chosen to get married in Italy on November 14-15 but have arranged for a big FAT RECEPTION for their families and friends in Mumbai on December 1.

Oh No! That is the day when Nick and Priyanka are having their reception

at Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur where the main guests will be Priyanka’s friends Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

And those common in both the lists may have to have snacks in Mumbai, Dinner in Jodhpur and then back to shake a leg or two in Mumbai. Some other might do just the opposite. Do you hear a flurry of activity in the airwaves already?

What about those friends of Nick and Priyanka who live in New York? The girl is doing her ‘bridal shower’ there for them to feel part of the ceremonies.

Gods seem to be particularly kind to Nick and Priyanka. Nick snapped up a prized property worth US$6.5 million in Beverly Hills California as their new five bedroom house with a private pool with million dollar look. According to a report in TMZ, Nick made the purchase a few months before he proposed to Priyanka in July.

This property in Beverly Hills Post Office, Los Angeles with the sought-after pin code—90210 is a house that has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, an un-gated pool overlooking the hills and a total area of 4,129 square feet.