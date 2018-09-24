iPhone XS and XS Max arrive at Telstra  

21 September, 2018: Telstra this week launched two of the year’s most anticipated smartphones: iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are the most advanced iPhones yet and feature stunning 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina displays[i]that offer remarkable brightness and true blacks while showing 60 percent greater dynamic range in HDR photos.

iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max bring an improved dual camera system that offers breakthrough photo and video features, A12 Bionic chip with next-generation Neural Engine, faster Face ID, wider stereo sound, longer battery life, splash and water resistance (fresh water max depth 2m for up to 30mins)[ii], the most durable glass in a smartphone to date, and a beautiful new gold finish that joins silver and space grey. iPhone XS Max offers an immersive experience with over 3 million pixels for videos, movies and games, offering the largest display to date in an iPhone.

Telstra’s GM of Device Experience, Deven Harrison said: “There’s huge excitement surrounding the launch of these new phones and we’re delighted to be able to offer our customers these next-generation smartphones on Australia’s best mobile network.”

Telstra also launched the new Apple Watch Series 4 which has been redesigned and re-engineered to help users connect, be more active and manage their health. It features a 30 per cent larger display, a thinner, smaller case and a new interface with more information and richer detail. Apple Watch Series 4 brings advanced activity and communication features, along with new health capabilities including a next generation accelerometer and gyroscope which are able to detect hard falls.[iii]

“As mobile connectivity is integrated into more wearables we are offering customers broader range of connected devices in store – including the new Apple Watch. Customers can use our Telstra One Number solution[iv], which is offered as an add-on on top of their monthly mobile plan, to connect the Apple Watch Series 4 to the Telstra Mobile Network so they can send/receive messages and make/receive calls even when they don’t have their iPhone with them,” said Harrison.

To coincide with the launch, Telstra is offering iPhone customers bonus data and a $10 recurring monthly credit on its $129/mth Mobile Plan and $129/mth Mobile Lease Plan when customers stay connected for 24 months. iPhone XS 64GB is available for $119/mth ($129/mth Mobile Lease plan less a $10/mth recurring credit and no additional handset lease payments) and will come with 90GB data a month (60GB + a bonus 30GB) as well as Peace of Mind Data (see below for details). Minimum cost $2856 when customer stays connected for 24 months and phone is returned in good working order. The iPhone XS Max 64GB is available for $134/mth ($129/mth Mobile Lease Plan with $15/mth additional handset lease payments less a $10/mth credit) and will include 90GB data a month (60GB + a bonus 30GB) as well as Peace of Mind data (see below for details). Minimum cost $3216 when customer stays connected for 24 months and phone is returned in good working order.

Peace of Mind Data is a new type of back-up data, so if customers run out of included data in a month, they won’t have to pay excess data charges in Australia. This data is speed capped at 1.5Mbps until the end of the customer’s bill cycle (which means it is not suitable for HD video or high speed applications, and means that some web pages, videos, social media content and files may take longer to load) and is slowed further during busy periods.

For use in Australia. For personal use in a smartphone only. FairPlay policy applies. Data is not shareable with other services on the same billing account.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit telstra.com.au/mobile-phones/apple. For more details on iPhone please visit www.apple.com /au/ .

Apple, iPhone and Apple Watch are trademarks of Apple Inc. registered in the U.S. and other countries.