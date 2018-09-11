A classical evening with Pandit Sangeet Mishra on Sarangi & vocals

Enjoy a subtle yet distinguished evening of refined North Indian classical music with visiting Sarangi player and singer, from India.

Pt. Sangeet Mishra hails from the renowned Sarangi Gharana of Banaras and once known as a child prodigy for his unparalleled talent even during his childhood.

Melbourne’s esteemed and soul-warming Bansuri player Vinod Prasanna and Percussionist Pranav Ramji accompanies Pt. Mishra in the superb acoustic facility.

Pt. Mishra trained under his maternal grandfather – world renowned sarangi maestro Pt. Bhagwan Das Mishra and later, his father Pt. Santosh Kumar Mishra. However, his first Guru was his paternal grandfather, Pt. Narayan Das Mishra.

Coached under two stalwarts, his grandfathers; Pt. Mishra Sangeet acquired a remarkable proficiency in vocal too.

His style of tantakri and gayaki style rendition has successfully revived the ancient flair of his soul-touching Sarangi.

Although, uncompromising in his traditional style, yet he brings in fresh contemporary music through his versatility. He stands well known as a performer in various world music festivals and also for successful fusion with different genres and many musicians.

He has performed with the likes of Smt. Girija Devi, Ustad Raza Ali Khan, Padmashree Vidushi Sitrara Devi and Padmavibhushan Pt. Birju Maharaj.

When: Saturday, September 15

Time: 7.30 pm

Where: Boite World Music Cafe

1 Mark St. North Fitzroy

Entry $25; $18; $10 under 25;

Bookings: www.boite.com.au

Enquiries: 9417 1983