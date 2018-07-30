Father sold his bungalow to send Maulin to Melbourne, now mourns his death

Maulin’s date Jamie Lee Dolheguy charged with murder

Melbourne, 30 July: Nineteen years old Jamie Lee Dolheguy has been charged with murder of 25 years old Indian international student Maulin Rathod. She was initially accused of fatally attacking Maulin when their date went wrong. They had met on a dating app and decided to meet at her Sunbury property. She was charged over the savage attack on Maulin at her home last Monday.

Jamie Lee Dolheguy appeared briefly before Melbourne Magistrates Court this morning via a video link from custody. She sat through her appearance impassively with her head down and did not say anything.

Ms Dolheguy and Mr Rathod reportedly met online and arranged to meet each other.

“It’s believed the pair had arranged to meet at the property and were known to each other,” Victorian Police said.

A troubled teenager Ms Dolheguy, who reportedly lived alone at the property, was arrested last week over the alleged attack on Maulin at her home in Sunbury last Monday, which left Maulin with fatal injuries. About 9pm, emergency services rushed to her place in Ross Court in Sunbury. Maulin was taken to Sunshine Hospital after emergency services found him with life-threatening injuries. Doctors couldn’t save him. He died in hospital the following day.

Initially she was charged with (1) attempted murder;

(2) intentionally causing serious injury; and

(3) recklessly causing serious injury

after her arrest.

With the death of Maulin, police had said the charges against Ms Dolheguy would be upgraded.

“Her charges will now be reviewed following the death of the man and are expected to be upgraded,” police had said in a statement last week following Maulin’s death in hospital.

She was also charged with murder by the time she faced the court this morning.

The other three charges still stand, but could be struck out before her next court appearance.

She was remanded in custody to appear again on November 19.

Originally from Ahmadabad (Gujarat) India, Maulin, the only child of his parents arrived in Australia on a student visa four years ago and was pursuing a course in accountancy in Melbourne. In Melbourne, he lived in the suburb of Elsternwick and worked as a delivery driver to support himself.

Back home in India, his parents Hiren Rathod (52) and Jagruti Rathod (50) live in Prabhu Van apartments near Anjali Crossroads in Paldi. When on Monday night, they got the news that Maulin, their only child, had been grievously injured in an attack, they immediately commenced preparations to arrange visas to travel to Australia, to be with and take care of their only child.

On Tuesday night, they had to be informed that Maulin had passed away. They have been in a state of complete shock, ever since and it is believed that they have not been able to eat anything – continuously weeping and wailing the death of their only child – son Maulin.

Their neighbour Anish Nanavati has told local media that doctors have had to administer injections to make them sleep, for rest.

“Hirenbhai had struggled a lot to send Maulin to Melbourne. He sold off his bungalow to bear the expenses. They are already paying education and home loan installments. Hirenbhai is involved in fire safety maintenance and services. After hearing the news of their son being badly injured, they had begun the procedure to get visas. Meanwhile, they got the news of this death”, Ahmadabad Mirror quoted Anish Nanavati.

According to Anish Nanavati and Maulin’s uncle Jayendrasinh Rathod, Maulin’s parents cannot afford to pay to get Maulin’s body back home. They said they have sent emails to Indian and Australian embassies for help. They have also appreciated the efforts of the Gujarati Samaj of Australia and Maulin’s friends and colleagues who have been raising money to help Maulin’s body get back to India as soon as possible.

Maulin’s parents are totally devastated at their irreparable loss.

“Currently, Maulin’s parents are in immense pain”, uncle Jayendrasinh Rathod has said.