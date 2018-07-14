Mithun’s son Mimmoh in trouble

A Bhojpuri film actress, who has also worked in Bollywood has alleged that Mithun Chakraboprty and Yogeeta Bali’s son Mahaakshay (Mimmoh) has cheated & raped her and caused her to have a miscarriage.

The allegations have come at a time when Mimmoh is only days away from getting married (on July 7) to Madasala Sharma.

She also alleged that Mithun’s wife Yogeeta Bali has been threatening her with ‘consequences’ if she did not leave Mimmoh alone.

The actress filed a complaint against the mother-son duo in a Delhiu court which has directed that an FIR be registered.The complaint notes that she was in an relationship with Mahaakshay since 2015 and he allegedly promised to marry her after the relationship turned physical.

Delhi: Rohini Court orders registration of FIR against actor Mithun Chakraborty's wife Yogeeta Bali and son Mahaakshay on charges of rape, cheating and causing miscarriage without consent.

BT can confirm reports that Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) at the Rohini courts, Ekta Gauba asked the Begumpur police to lodge the FIR against Mr. Mahaakshay on a complaint by the Bhojpuri actor.

It has ordered that FIRs be filed against Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty on charges of rape, cheating and wrongful termination of pregnancy.

Charge against Yogeeta Bali

It also asked the Delhi Police to probe criminal intimidation charge against Mr. Mithun’s wife Yogeeta Bali for allegedly threatening the complainant in the case.

The complainant alleged that she came in contact with Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay in April 2015. They both kept in touch through phone and chat. The complainant alleged that Mahaakshay called her to his flat where he spiked her drink and raped her.

Later, the complainant said, Mahaakshay raped her for four years on the pretext of marriage. When she got pregnant, Mahaaskshay gave her some medicines which caused a miscarriage.

The complainant said Mahaakshay did this because he did not want any interruption in his career.

“Keeping in view that the actor has established physical relation with the complainant by administering alcoholic/stupefying substance in the soft drink offered to her, the offence of rape was committed when there was no consent as complainant was given sedative,” the ACMM said.

On the allegation of Mimmoh drawing physical pleasure for four years on the pretext of marrying her, the ACMM said,

“This shows that the actor has fraudulently caused physical, emotional and mental loss to the complainant. So, the actor has fraudulently caused injury/harm to the complainant on her body, mind and reputation. Thus, prima facie, offence of cheating, punishable under IPC Section 417 [cheating] is made out.”

On the allegation that Mimmoh got her pregnancy aborted by administering some medicine to her, the ACMM said: “This shows prima facie, that an offence under Section 313 [causing miscarriage without woman’s consent] of the IPC is made out.”

“…I find that in the present case prime facie, there are sufficient grounds for registration of FIR in the cognisable offence under Sections 376 [rape]/ 328 [administering stupefying drug with intent to cause hurt]/ 313/417/ 506 [criminal intimidation] of the IPC against the respondent [Mr. Mahaakshay and Ms. Bali],” the ACCM said, directing the Begumpur police to proceed further in accordance with law and file a compliance report on July 24.

The chargesheet also states that Mahaakshay’s mother and Mithun Chakraborty’s wife Yogita Bali called the complainant and threatened her. Yogita told her that she should stop dreaming about “being her daughter-in-law”.

The complainant has verbally alleged that her parents are not alive and she has some relatives and friends in Delhi; there is a threat to her life as well as freedom in Mumbai.

The actor then asked the woman about her ‘kundli’ and later informed that it “matched on friendship level only and not for marriage”.

The complainant then asked the actor why did he establish physical relationship before matching the horoscope, the actor said “their marriage is not possible.”

A complaint under Sections 90, 375, 114-A, 415, 25 of the IPC has been registered.

The FIR will be registered at Begumpur police station in Delhi and compliance report will be presented to the court on 24 July.

