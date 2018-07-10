‘Inclusion’ to Unify – sets the backdrop for Indian Film Festival (IFFM) 2018

Melbourne, June 26: Southern hemisphere’s greatest annual celebration of Indian cinema, The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) will be held from 10 – 22 August, 2018.

This year’s Festival offers all Australians the opportunity to explore the richness and diversity of contemporary Indian cinema, from Bollywood box-office hits, documentaries and art-house premieres, competitions and master classes with key figures from the Indian film industry.

IFFM 2018 will stand for ‘Inclusion’ as the theme for this year’s festival. The annual event will celebrate ‘inclusion’ and champion inclusiveness as part of its core goal for the year.



As part of the event, BMW Short Film Competition 2018 is an introductory and aspirational aspect of the festival.

IFFM Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange said the competition is a great platform for aspiring and emerging filmmakers to showcase their work in a global platform.

The winning entry will be showcased at screenings throughout the festival and the winning filmmakers will be flown across the globe:

the Australian winner to India, and

the Indian winner to Australia.

“We are delighted to have BMW as our sponsor of this important competition that offers a real gateway to Indian and Australia filmmakers to stellar careers,” IFFM Director Ms Bhowmick-Lange further added.

Renowned actor Ali Fazal, who will judge the BMW Short Film Competition said he is thrilled to be a part of IFFM 2018.

2018 being his first time at the festival he said it was an honour for him. “It’s great to know that we will get to see some wonderful work by talent from across India and filmmakers down under.”

An annual and much anticipated part of the event – Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition 2018 is now calling all dance enthusiasts, young and old.

Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition 2018 will be judged by Bollywood Superstar Malaika Arora.

All shortlisted entries to the competition will be announced by the 10th of July. These entrants will perform at the Telstra Bollywood Dance Competition 2018 to be held at Federation Square on the 11th of August, 2018 in front of a large Melbourne.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne was established in 2012 as an initiative of the Victorian Government and has established itself as an important part of State’s cultural calendar.

In 2016, the festival was honoured with the much respected Melbourne Award for contribution to multiculturalism.

RV