Don’t hibernate, Activate this winter at Lake Mountain with Snow Sports

As the wintery months approach, the Alpine Region of Victoria comes to life. At Lake Mountain snow equals fun for all. Snow domes and dog-sled experiences bring something new this season!

Opening weekend

To celebrate the arrival of winter and the Queen’s Birthday long weekend, mountain resorts will kick-off the season with firework displays, live music and if the snow gods play nice it will be full steam ahead for skiing, snowboarding, tobogganing and snow play.



Winter Activities at Lake Mountain

Those wanting some action for themselves can jump on a sled dog rides through snow-kissed landscapes behind a team of gorgeous huskies at Mt Baw Baw.

Mt Baw Baw is home to Alpine dingoes Warragul and Rowdy at the new Dingo Resource Centre. Visitors can learn about the dingoes, the critically endangered Baw Baw Frog, Leadbeater’s Possum and other species of plants and animals that occupy the mountain.

Lake Mountain’s Burton Riglet Park provides a safe and encouraging environment for 3 to 6 year olds wanting to learn how to ski and snowboard. New this year, the park is offering the Learn To Ride program to 7 to 14 year olds and those progressing on from the Burton Riglet Park program.

You can also have FUN WITHOUT SNOW

For those who live to wander through the quaint towns and cities at the base of these snowy mountains, can also soak up the antiquated charm of:

Ballarat Winter Festival – experience winter in a city setting of Ballarat. Highlights include Sovereign Hill’s Winter Wonderlights and pop-up ice skating rink in the heart of Ballarat CBD.

Warratina Lavendar Farm – those wanting to take a stroll in the gardens of the Yarra Valley, can take in the acres of lavender, breathe the fresh country air and enjoy the display gardens and views of distant hills across the Yarra Ranges at Warratina.

Winter Blues Festival – come July 26, music fans will come together in Echuca to celebrate the country’s best Blues musicians playing at the historic Port of Echuca’s heritage precinct and surrounding venues.

MoMA at NGV: 130 Years of Modern and Contemporary Art – opening 9 June and running till 7 October 2018, the NGV in Melbourne will be the sole international venue for the Masterworks from The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) New York exhibition.

Visitors can see the works by internationally renowned artists like Paul Cézanne, Salvador Dalí, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Lyubov Popova and Vincent van Gogh.

Winter Night Market Queen Victoria Market – Wednesday nights in Melbourne are set to warm up as the Winter Night Market returns to the iconic Queen Victoria Market every Wednesday from 6 June to 29 August 2018.

Visitors to the night market can escape from the chill with more than 30 global street food and drink stalls, 50 specialty and artisan stores, plus a weekly programme of quirky entertainers and some of Melbourne’s best live music performers.

For more winter events, visit www.visitmelbourne.com/June