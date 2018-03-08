SAMSUNG GALAXY S9, S9+ at Telstra

Recently unveiled at Mobile World Congress, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ will be available for purchase, in a variety of colours and on a variety of plans, from Telstra from March 16, 2018.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a revolutionary camera that adapts like the human eye and includes features such as Super Slow-mo, AR Emoji and live translation. The Galaxy S9 also has improved stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound and is rated IP68 water and dust resistant. The handsets are also configured to use Telstra’s advanced network features such as Telstra Messaging and Wi-Fi calling.

Hero Plan:

Get the Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB from Telstra on the $99 Go Mobile Swap Lease with no additional handset lease payments for 24 months. Plan includes 30GB unlimited calls and text to standard Australian numbers and standard numbers in 15 countries including, China, India, Malaysia, South Korea, and Vietnam. Customers get a 12 month subscription to Foxtel Now with 1 Starter Pack for use in Australia.

Customers can pre-order The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ from Telstra until 23:59 AEDT March 15th 2018.

Pre-Order Freebies worth $565

Customers who pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S9 or Samsung Galaxy S9+ will receive a bonus Samsung Wireless Charger Convertible (RRP $119) and, a bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) (RRP $456) tablet.

Consumer customers get a 12 month subscription to Foxtel Now with 1 Starter Pack. Watch your favourite shows on the go. Choose from Pop, Drama, Docos, Kids or Lifestyle Starter Packs. Data charges apply. For use in Australia.

Business customers will receive access to Microsoft Office® Applications on up to 5 compatible devices with a 12 months access Microsoft Office 365 Business Subscription.

Have $149 monthly plan for $129:

Customers wanting more data can take up the $149 Go Mobile Swap Lease or My Business Mobile Lease plan with no additional handset lease payments for 24 months (min cost $3096 when handset is returned in good working order) with 70GB (50GB + 20GB bonus). Currently Telstra is offering a $20/mth credit on this plan so customers pay only $129/mth.

And in this plan, your 12 Months Foxtel Now subscription get upgraded to 3 (not 1) x Starter Packs.

Data package of 30GB (in $99 plan) is upgraded to 70GB (50GB + 20GB bonus).

Other features included in both plans:

Stream AFL, AFLW, NRL and Netball 2018 games live, fast and data-free. Excludes NRL grand Final, State of Origin series and some Diamonds Games.

6 Month Apple Music membership and data free music streaming of Apple Music. Non-music content such as video, downloads, album art, authentication, social interaction will incur data charges. FairPlay Policy applies. For use in Australia. Membership offer for new Telstra Apple Music customers only.

Telstra Thanks®– Telstra’s loyalty program that gives you access to $12.50 movie tickets, music pre-sales, discounted sporting tickets and special offers for the arts.

Unlimited calls and message from Australia to standard Australian numbers.

Unlimited calls and text from Australia to standard international numbers in 15 selected countries.

All plan inclusions for use in Australia (except international roaming). Extra Data 10/GB auto added in 1GB blocks to use in that month. Go Mobile Swap lease plans: Min cost applies when handset is returned in good working order.