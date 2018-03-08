HSV’s Hindu Cultural and Heritage Centre gets $160,00

Carrum Downs: The Andrews Labor Government will provide more than $160,000 to the Hindu Society of Victoria to upgrade its Cultural and Heritage Centre, also known as the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple.

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Robin Scott and Member for Member for Carrum Sonya Kilkenny joined the Indian community to make the announcement today.

With new funding from the Labor Government, the driveway and entry points of the Cultural and Heritage Centre will be upgraded and more than 300 car parks will be added on the site.

The Hindu Society of Victoria was established in 1982 and advocates for the cultural and spiritual needs of Victoria’s Hindu community. Consecrated in 1994, the Society’s spiritual and cultural precinct, the Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple, is now largest Hindu temple in the southern hemisphere.

The funding is being provided through the Labor Government’s Community Infrastructure and Cultural Precincts (CICP) program. The stated aim of CICP is to promote greater use of community facilities by Victoria’s culturally diverse communities, increasing their participation in activities, improving access to services and enabling Victoria’s cultural precincts to remain attractive for cultural and tourism activities.

Welcoming Victorian State Government for providing over $160,000 to Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple (Hindu Society of Victoria) in Carrum Downs for up-gradation, Hindus are urging Federal Government of Australia to finance Hindu temples in all the states and territories.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, in a statement in Nevada (USA) today, urged the Federal Government of Australia to finance building of Hindu temples in areas with considerable Hindu population which still did not have Hindu temples, and help upgrading the existing Hindu temples nationwide.

Hinduism grew by 60% in Australia

Hinduism grew by 60% in Australia during 2011-2016, raising the numbers of Hindus to 440,300; according to an Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) release referring to 2016 Census of Population and Housing.

It was now the fourth largest religion in Australia after Christianity, Islam and Buddhism. Median age of Australian Hindus is 31, 92% live in urban areas, and 81% are born overseas.