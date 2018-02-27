Actress Sridevi dies at the age of 54

Found drowned in hotel bathtub

The Hawa Hawaii superstar Sridevi, one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses, has died at the age of 54. She was attending a family wedding in Dubai where she passed away. Dubai police say she was found drowned after passing out in her hotel bathtub in her hotel where she was tating with her producer husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Jhanvi.

Her second daughter was shooting in Mumbai.

“Following the completion of post-mortem analysis, #DubaiPolice today stated that the death of Indian actress #Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following loss of consciousness,” Dubai police tweeted.

Duabi police has transferred the case to Dubai’s public prosecution office.

Sridevi, who was one of India’s first female superstars whose work spanned five decades and included some of the country’s most beloved films, had all the Bollywood greats and Indian political elites flooding the social media with tributes to the actress.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many who expressed shock at Sridevi’s death, with a tweet early Sunday extending his condolences to her family.

PMO India ✔@PMOIndia

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi 12:42 PM – Feb 25, 2018

Born August 13, 1963, Sridevi made her film debut as a child actor at the age of four in “Thunaivan,” a Tamil Hindu drama directed by M.A. Thirumugham.

Her first leading Bollywood role came in the 1979 Hindi film “Solva Sawan.” Four years later, Sridevi broke through to the list of Bollywood’s most highly sought-after actresses with the action comedy “Himmatwala.”

But then who would forget the journalist she played in “Mr India” (1987) opposite Anil Kapoor – a working woman who does not like children and the furore they make and quickly falling in love with them – having the female in her coming to life very aptly portrayed by her histrionic skills on screen.

Sridevi’s other credits include some of the most watched films of the ’80s and ’90s, including “Mawaali” (1983), “Tohfa” (1984), “Nagina” (1986), “Chandni” (1989), “Lamhe” (1991) and “Gumrah” (1993).

“I think she really was one of India’s first female superstars,” Bollywood critic Rajeev Masand told CNN. “It didn’t matter who the male actors where, the movies were shouldered by Sridevi.”

Sridevi took a break from the limelight to raise two children with her husband, producer Boney Kapoor, before returning to star in the 1997 film “Judaai.” In the film, she plays an ambitious housewife who inadvertently marries a man who can’t afford the lavish life she aspires to lead.

“Judaai” was a box office hit, but it was Sridevi’s performance in Gauri Shinde’s 2012 hit, “English Vinglish,” that solidified her comeback and confirmed her as one of Bollywood’s most treasured and enduring talents.

Sridevi had great competition from Madhuri Dixit, another Bollywood female lead of the same time, but remained a notch ahead. It was her ‘plumpy’ persona which added to her sensual appeal to the audiences and her claim to fame all over India.

Sridevi’s credits span Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada language films. She had broad appeal and was lauded for her captivating screen presence and versatility, even though she was quiet and reserved off-screen.