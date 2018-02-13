Shubman Gill: new Bradman of Indian cricket

The find of the ICC U19 World T20 tournament was Shubman Gill – who some have tipped in the media to be India’s New Bradman. One tweet says it all:

Bharath Seervi

@SeerviBharath

Shubman Gill in this #U19CWC

63, 90*, 86, 102* — 341 runs at ave of 170.50.

His overall U-19 career:

14 Inns

1180 Runs

118.0 Ave

103.23 SR

4 100s

6 50s

In the Semis, India tamed arch rivals Pakistan largely due to a brilliant century by middle-order batsman Shubman Gill. India batted first and put up a competitive 272/9 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

India won the match by a mammoth margin of 203 runs after decimating Pakistan for merely 69.

Gill was for his brilliant knock – 94-ball unbeaten 102 – was awarded the Man of the Match. The right-hander has been India’s top-scorer in the tournament amassing 375 runs with three fifties and a century.

Shubman was born on September 8, 1999 in Fazilka town of Punjab. His father, a farmer, was convinced of his talent and moved the family to Mohali so he could pursue his dreams of becoming a cricketer.

Gill made his first-class debut for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy in November 2017. He hit a half-century on debut and a century in the next match against Services. His score in the first match was 63 and 21 and 129 and 32 ion second match.

Score of 351 & Double century Under-16

At the Under-16 level in 2014, he smacked 351 in Punjab’s Inter-District tournament and shared an opening stand of 587 with Nirmal Singh.

In his debut match for Under-16 Punjab team in the Vijay Merchant Trophy, he made an unbeaten double-century.

He has won BCCI award for the best junior cricketer for two consecutive years in 2013-14 and 2014-15. He had his fan moment when he shared a stage with his idol Virat Kohli while receiving the award in 2014.

Century on International debut:

Gill made his Under-19 debut against England on August 12, 2017 and slammed a century (147) in his first International outing.

Gill has been bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.8 crore in recently concluded IPL 2018 auctions.