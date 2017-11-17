‘Padmavati’: Deepika gets security cover

Can fans of Deepika Padukone envisage her with her nose sliced like Surpanakha? The clear answer would be “NO”.

But Mumbai police believe there are threats serious enough and would not like to take any chances.

The controversy over Bollywood film “Padmavati” has taken a very ugly turn as a leader of the Rajput Karni Sena cited Ramayana’s Surpanakha nose-chopping incident and warned her against “inciting” sentiments.

Reacting to the development, the Mumbai police have stepped up actor’s security.

Padmavati is slated to release on December 1.

Meanwhile, protests were held in several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, against the movie.

According to Indian media reports, Ajmer dargah deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan also joined the chorus of voices against the film and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban it, saying it hurt religious sentiments.

Deepika has really upset some leaders by opening her mouth on the controversy.

Speaking on the film and its controversy, Deepika told the Indian media agency IANS, “Where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed. The only people we are answerable to is the censor board, and I know and I believe that nothing can stop the release of this film.”



Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana said Kshatriyas always respected their women and all women, but if the film was not banned and Padukone does not stop inciting sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs would not lag behind in acting. He asked why was Padukone, who has the citizenship of Denmark, speaking such provocative language?

One of the tweets:

RaJpUtAnA @RaJpUtAnA_1

@deepikapadukone dear deepika ..agar padmavati ki release ko koi rok ni skta toh toh humari bandook ki goli ko b koi rok ni skta

12:55 AM – Nov 15, 2017

Padmavati, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been beset by trouble ever since filming was disrupted in January, when Mr Bhansali was assaulted and the sets attacked in Jaipur. Shooting moved to Maharashtra’s Kolhapur area where the sets were attacked again and set on fire.

Despite Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s repeated assurances that the film does not romanticise Padmini and Khilji, motley groups have demanded that they be allowed to watch Padmavatibefore it releases. A BJP leader called for the director to be prosecuted for treason.

Several film associations and celebrities have voiced support for Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Padmavati, expected to release on December 1.

Padmavati tells the story – considered legend rather than history by many authorities – of how Padmini of Chittor immolated herself to escape the invading Khilji. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji while Shahid Kapoor is cast as Padmini’s husband Rawal Ratan Singh.