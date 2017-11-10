Aussie actor Chris Hemsworth – ready for Bollywood

Sydney: Australian actor Chris Hemsworth is game for working in the Hindi film industry if he is offered a “great script”.

Asked if he is open to work in a Bollywood film, Hemsworth told IANS in a round table conference here: “Sure. I’d go where the fun is and then scripts are… if there was a great script, I’d be up for anything.”

Hemsworth was here along with actor Mark Ruffalo and director Taika Waititi for the Sydney premiere of his upcoming film “Thor: Ragnarok”, which is the third instalment in the “Thor” franchise.

Another new factor is that Hemsworth, who is popular for sporting long hair in the film for his iconic character Thor, will be seen in a short hairdo. He will be also fighting a war without his weapon — the hammer, also known as Mjolnir.

“Cutting the hair, losing the hammer to changing the costumes and then having someone like Taika who sort of brought such a unique vision and tone to it and humour,” Hemsworth said.

Adding a dash of humour to the film was a “big thing”.

“The big thing to it was to have more humour and having fun and wacky quality to it,” he said.

This will be the first time that the characters Thor and the Hulk will be seen together outside of a Marvel Studios’ “Avengers” franchise.

Talking about working with Ruffalo in the film, Hemsworth said: “It happened and it was great because… he’s just so much fun and specially improvising with him, he has put child-like innocence and uncertainty in the character that didn’t exist before and which I feel is very refreshing to have which makes him more accessible.”

“Thor: Ragnarok”, which releases in India on November 3, is the 17th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all which culminates in “Avengers: Infinity War”.

The new addition to the superhero film family is the Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, which makes her the first female villain in the Marvel universe.

Hemsworth describes her as “awesome”, and says that he was intimidated by her.

“I was pretty damn intimidated by her. I kind of worshipped her and I still do. I thought I don’t deserve to stand in front of the camera with her… how am I going to pull this off. I met her and she’s the most open, warm ‘egoless’ wonderful person.

But was it intimidating to work with Blanchett, Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins?

“Yes, I was. Always. And you know they are more sort of iconic, famous and successful… But all of sudden when you work with some young kid who is amazing, and makes you think he’s way better than them….”

The actor, who has worked in films like “Ghostbusters”, “Snow White And The Huntsman” and “Rush”, says one needs to be open to learning.

“I think it’s part of having a great sense of humility… open to learn from people and little bit fear is good. It keeps you to work harder,” Hemsworth, 34, added.