Peep into your Fortnight : Astrology Forecast by Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma of India

Astrology Predictions November 1 – November 30

Aries

You will be capable enough to overcome any challenge. If you are into a profession that demands creativity, then you will be very successful in the coming month. Some of you may invest in various profitable businesses. You may find yourself among the wedding bells if you are eligible. You might need to take proper care of your health. Avoid lending a big amount of moneyto anyone.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Taurus

Financial gains will be plenty for you in the coming month as your past investments would pay off well. You will be appreciated with awards and rewards towards the end of this month. If you are yet to be in a relationship, this is the ideal time to find a partner. Meditation and yoga may help you in retaining a perfect health throughout the month.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Gemini

You may get a promotion for your smart work and efficiency. Some of you may be assigned extra responsibilities as you are very decisive and capable of performing wonders. Focus on your health a little more as you may fall sick. You should go for investing in real estates and share market. Plan a long holiday with your spouse to make your relationship stronger.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Cancer

You will reach to the peak of your professional career and it will offer you huge financial benefits this month. Some of you may go through minor health issues during the initial month. Practice yoga and meditation to enjoy sound health. The emotional attachment with your spouse or partner may blossom with lots of love, care, and concern.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Leo

Do not be in a hurry to invest as it may go in loss. As far as your professional life is concerned, you are expected to get a lot of opportunities in the coming month. However, you have to work hard and efficiently. You will share a good relationship with your spouse. Being a quick decision maker, you may have to decide on many critical matters in your social circle.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Purple

Virgo

Your plans to go for holidays with your partner may not work because of huge work pressure. You will lead a peaceful life in money matters. You will be able to get many projects, which you help you establish as a good businessperson. You may get the chance to complete all your previous assignments and this will enhance your respect as a brilliant performer among peers.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Libra

There will be few hiccups on the health front as you may suffer from many minor diseases. Your financial condition will be pretty good as the movements of your stars are favorable for making money this month. Do not trust anyone when partnerships are concerned. You need to handle all the issues diplomatically else you may lose your job.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Scorpio

You need to take an appropriate care of your health. Your romantic life will become stagnant as you may not give enough time to your beloved. You will find many new job opportunities with high salaries. This month seems to be an ideal one to start investing in business, land or gold. You may spend a lot of money on buying comfort and luxury for your family members.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Sagittarius

Health would not cause much worries for you. For your marital relationship, this month will be pretty fruitful for you. If you are still single, you may get into a romantic alliance towards the end of the month. Your performance will influence your peers, seniors and higher management. You will be able to stabilize your financial condition by reaping profits from your past investments.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn

Your interest and enthusiasm to perform will make you an extraordinary performer on the academic or professional front. It is the best time to look out for a new job as it will help you grow both professionally and financially. Do not take unwanted risk of putting your health in stake. Go for regular medical checkups. If you are already into business, you may plan for expanding its territory.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Aquarius

You will be appreciated by your seniors and higher management. This may bring you promotions and salary hike. Some of you may go for a job change as well as there will be plenty of opportunities available.You may go for a real estate transaction later this month and this will bring you a lot of money to cherish. Your romantic relationship will reach new heights this month.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Pisces

You will be very impressive in your professional circuit . However, you need to work smart and perform well to grow as a perfectionist. As far as finance is concerned, you will be earning a lot of money. You will be assigned to new projects and those will be highly yielding for you. You need to take utmost care of your health to maintain it and remain fit.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Dr. Prem Kumar Sharma is a renowned name in the world of Astrology, Vastu Shashtra and related sciences. He is also a columnist for Hindustan Times and regularly appears on PTC News Channel, Aaj Tak, IBN7 & others.

