Hrithik: Never met Kangana in private

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been creating a storm – in Bollywood –more so with her raw and sometime untamed outbursts in the media, which for some and Hrithik Roshan in particular – will be extremely hard to deal with.

Kangana has made some shocking claims including that she feared for her life during the public spat with the Krrish star.

Kangana, in an interview said, “There are so many things that happen in extramarital things really. Look at what happened in the Malayalam (actress) case. What that man did to her for a complaint to his wife. He got her raped, got her videos circulated. All this only happened now but girls get pregnant, they get shot, they get killed for things like these. Of course, I feared for my life,” she said.

Kangana was referring to the abduction and molestation of a Malayalam actress, allegedly by actor Dileep. According to the police, Dileep got the actress abducted as she complained to his first wife Manju Warrier that he was having an extramarital affair with Kavya Madhavan. Dileep has been arrested in the case.

Kangana alleges she was in a consensual and very passionate years’ long relationship with Hrithik, but the Kaabil actor has denied her claims.

Of course, this has turned dirty. And while she has been taking her dirty laundry to the public platform quite often, Hrithik had kept arguably though, a ‘dignified’ silence.

Not any more. Pressured by Kangana’s hour long appearance on Aap Ki Adalat with Rajat Sharma where she spoke unbridled and took audiences into her and Hrithik’s ‘alleged’ private world, the pressured got to Hrithik.

In a facebook post, Hrithik has denied the affair and provided a long and detailed rebuttal.

I choose to be on a path of creativity, productivity and constructive work. Anything that isn’t in alignment with that, I tend to ignore, sidestep and treat as a distraction.



I believe that ignorance, non reaction and staying on the path of dignity is the best way to discourage any persistent unwanted intrusions. But Just like a nagging health issue sometimes ignored can turn malignant, this situation for me has unfortunately turned malignant.



In case of the matter at hand, it seems the media has no intention of letting go.



I don’t see any grace in adding to this circus by testifying in defence of my character in a situation that I have no involvement in whatsoever.

I have been dragged into a dirty perverse mess without a choice in the matter. This is something that is not of my making.



The truth is, I have never met the lady in question one on one in my entire life. Yes, we have worked together, but there has been no meeting in private. Thats the truth.



Please understand, I am not fighting against an allegation of an affair. Or being childish trying to uphold a ‘good guy” image. I am very aware of my faults, I am human.



I am in fact protecting myself from something far more serious, sensitive and destructive than that.



Sadly, very few from the media or the public seem to be interested in the truth. This has been a hard-learnt fact for me.

BT believesm, in response to Hrithik’s post, Kangana’s lawyer has sent Hrithik some questions, and through the media as well.

Hrithik has also given a detailed interview saying the same things and justifying his earlier silence and current interviews.

It is by no means over. Stay tuned!.