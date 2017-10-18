Telstra launches new mobile plans to connect families near and far

New plans offer our best ever data allowances and international call destinations

Telstra has unveiled its new Go Mobile Plus and Pre-Paid Extra mobile plans, which offer generous data inclusions and unlimited standard international calls from Australia to more destinations than ever before.

As the holiday season approaches, Telstra’s new mobile plans will make it easy for customers to keep in touch with family and friends overseas during special holidays like Christmas or the Lunar New Year.

“Keeping in touch with loved ones, especially during celebrations and seasonal holidays, is incredibly important to our customers,” said Michael Simpson, Executive Director of Telstra Mobile Products.

“With unlimited standard calls from Australia to even more international destinations included in many of our new mobile plans, we’re helping our customers stay in touch to their family and friends from around the world with the peace of mind that they can chat away as long as they want to, when they want.”

Telstra Go Mobile Plus Plans

Telstra has extended the number of international destinations customers can make unlimited calls to in its refreshed Go Mobile Plus plans from 10 to 15, with customers able to make calls from Australia to the following eligible counties: Bangladesh, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Lebanon, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UK, USA and Vietnam.

Those taking up a $59 or $79 Go Mobile Plus plan can make calls from Australia to these 15 international destinations at PAYG (pay as you go) rates or purchase a $10 per month International Call Pack for unlimited standard standard international calls and SMS, while those on plans priced from $99 to $149 will receive unlimited standard international calls and SMS from Australia to these 15 destinations included in their plans. Customers taking up the $199 plan will receive unlimited international calls and SMS from Australia to standard international numbers in all countries.

Catering to Australians’ growing appetite for mobile data and streaming on the go, Telstra has also partnered with Foxtel to put the best binge-worthy entertainment into the palms of customers’ hands with the inclusion of a 12 month Foxtel Now subscription on selected pans.

Customers who take up $99 and above Go Mobile Plus plans before 25 December 2017will receive Telstra’s most generous data inclusions yet and a 12 month subscription for up to three Foxtel Now Starter Packs (valued at up to $420), choosing from Pop, Drama, Docos, Kids, and Lifestyle options – for a truly personalised entertainment experience.

The plans also include all the extras exclusively available to Telstra mobile customers like unlimited Wi-Fi at over one million Telstra Air hotspots around Australia and 20 million Fon hotspots worldwide, all the 2017 finals action live and data free on the AFL and NRL apps and data free music streaming of Apple Music.

With a 12 month subscription to one Foxtel Now starter pack and 20GB of data (12GB + 8GB bonus data), the new $99 Go Mobile Swap lease plan is expected to be popular with customers looking to get their hands on the latest smartphone (min cost $2,376 for 24 months).

“Customer demand for mobile data has grown nearly 50 per cent every year since 2014 as smartphones have become our most personal and important communication device,” said Mr Simpson.

“Through our partnership with Foxtel Now, we’re putting the world’s best entertainment in our customers’ hands and delivering an amazing streaming experience, on Australia’s best mobile network.”

Telstra Pre-Paid Extra

For those customers who prefer the flexibility of pre-paid, the new $40 and above Pre-Paid Extra offer includes unlimited standard international calls to 10 selected destinations: Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, the UK and the USA.. Plus, until 26 February, 2018, customers will also be able to call standard numbers in Vietnam, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Extra Credit can be used to send international texts charged at 20c per SMS and can be used on calls to destinations not included in the list of 10 countries above.

Telstra has also introduced an Australian-first ‘Data Bank’ feature as part of the new Telstra Pre-Paid Extra offer. The feature gives customers recharging $30 or more before their expiry the ability to bank up to 50GB of unused data. Unlike the traditional data ‘rollover’ model, there’s no expiry on the Data Bank as long as customers stay on an active $30+ recharge with Telstra Pre-Paid Extra.

“Data Bank is the next generation of our pre-paid offers. It combines the flexibility and great value of pre-paid while letting our customers keep their unused data to stream the latest music and entertainment on their mobile, when they like,” said Mr Simpson.

As an added bonus, new customers who activate on a $10 or $30 SIM Starter Kit by 29 January 2018

will receive 5GB of bonus data to kick-start their Data Bank. $10 SIM Starter Kit for use in Australia within 7 days. $30 SIM Starter Kit for use in Australia within 28 days.

Customers can learn more about Telstra’s new plans by visitingwww.telstra.com/prepaidextra.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW: All for use in Australia.

Foxtel Now Offer: Number of Starter Packs included depend on plan chosen. Redeem through the Telstra TV App before 28 February 2018. Premium Packs not included. Roll onto a paid subscription after 12 months unless you cancel. Compatible device required. Data charges apply. For use in Australia. Apple Music: Data-free on the Telstra Mobile Network. Excludes video streaming and non-music content. You will automatically roll onto a paid subscription when your trial ends unless you cancel earlier. Subscription charges apply. For use in Australia. Telstra Air®: Pre-Paid customers must have an active recharge.

About Pre-Paid Extra

The new Telstra Pre-Paid Extra offer is available in recharge options ranging from $30 to $60, with inclusions outlined in the below table.

The new offer includes unlimited talk, text and MMS to standard Australian numbers, unlimited Wi-Fi at over one million Telstra Air hotspots around Australia and 20 million Fon hotspots worldwide, as well as data free streaming of Apple Music.

Telstra Pre-Paid Extra customers can bank up to 50GB of unused data when recharging $30 or more before expiry. Customers will be able to access their banked data once they have an active recharge and all of their included data has been used. Customers won’t lose any previously saved data, even if they change recharge amount or miss a recharge period.