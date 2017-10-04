Diwali – Festival of Lights will shine day and night in Melbourne

Celebrating new beginnings, the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Diwali is known as the Festival of Lights around the world.

In Melbourne, Diwali will be celebrated at the Immigration Museum with live music, dance performances and plenty of family fun activities in October.

Across two special events, Diwali Up Late and Diwali Kids Fest, the Immigration Museum will come alive with the colour, sights and sounds of this popular festival – Lights.

No matter the weather, the array of indoor and outdoor activities at Diwali Kids Fest on Sunday 15 October will delight the whole family. Henna painting, rangoli art, kids craft and live performances by local dance groups and musicians will run between the festival hours of 11am and 4pm. There is even the opportunity to learn how to wear a sari or participate in Bollywood dance workshops presented in partnership with Confluence Festival.

Festival goers are encouraged to wear their dancing shoes to really appreciate the live music and dress in their favourite festival fashions for the Best Dressed competition to be presented by Richi Madan, host of the Mumbai Masala show on PBS FM.

Diwali Up Late will see Melbourne Band The Fifths take over the museum on Friday 20 October with their unique blend of ‘Electro Pop meets Bollywood’ tunes.

This special up-late museum event is sure to get revellers dancing as they wander the museum with a Diwali beverage in hand. Indian Beers, wine and cocktails, and a selection of light snacks will be on offer.

During the occasion, Prime Minister of Australia, Hon Malcolm Turnbull noted that Diwali has long been one of the most important events on the Hindu calendar.

“As a time to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair, the spirit and message of this ancient festival resonates across faiths and cultures.

“In that sense, Diwali is a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge our great fortune to live in a land of peace and tolerance where diversity is valued and celebrated”, said Hon Turnbull.

He said that Australia is one of most successful multicultural nation on earth, and is increasingly becoming more evident.

“Against a twilight of widening divisions and deepening conflict around the world, our nation shines brightly as a beacon.

“As communities across Australia gather to celebrate the festival of lights, I wish you a joyous Diwali and prosperous year ahead,” he said.

Set times for Diwali Up Late:

The Fifths: 7.30pm – 8.15pm DJ set: 8.30pm – 9.15pm

The Fifths: 9.30pm – 10.15pm (final set)

A Henna Painting Saloon will create body art designs at no extra cost.

Exhibition areas at the Immigration Museum will be open from 6pm for Diwali Up Late (20 October).

Diwali Up Late

Immigration Museum 400 Flinders St, Melbourne Friday 20 October, 6-10pm Adults $15, Member/Student/Concession $10 https://museumsvictoria.com.au/immigrationmuseum/whats-on/diwali-up-late/

Diwali Kids Fest

Immigration Museum 400 Flinders St, Melbourne Sunday 15 October, 11am-4pm Adults $14, Member/Student/Concession Free https://museumsvictoria.com.au/immigrationmuseum/whats-on/diwali-kids-fest/