Celebrate India’s Dance for Diwali Competition

The Victorian Festival of Diwali has for the past 11 years, showcased the best of Indian culture and has always aimed for bringing something new to the festival every year.

Having put in the decade plus long hard work, the team behind Mr Arun Sharma and Jaya Sharma (of Celebrate India Inc.)has been working tirelessly to bring the best of Indian cultural and heritage and bridge the gap between people of two nations – very appropriately using the soft power of love and understanding.

Prior to Celebrate India Inc. coming on the scene, festivals of India were celebrated – but largely remained ‘provincial’ in nature. It was the vision and determination of the team and they have succeeded in – putting ‘India on Melbourne’s map’. Thousands of locals, in addition to Indian Victorians and Australians, do flock to Fed Square each year to witness the best juxtaposition of diversity of Indian cultures.

Last year was the launch of “Dance for Diwali” competition which was introduced with the aim of giving an opportunity to all who have the passion to dance.

Due to its immense success last year, Celebrate India along with Air India is proud to announce Dance for Diwali- 2017.

Have you got the passion for

Dance on Bollywood music?

Are you in Australia?

Are you under 16 yrs. old?

If the answer to all the questions is yes, then put your dancing shoes on and send in your entries.

The competition has already started and will run until 11th September.

Entry is free and open to all.

For categories and more terms please refer to the information below or visit the Celebrate India Inc. page on Facebook.