Ricky Ponting announced as New STRIIV Ambassador

Melbourne: Striiv Australia, Australia’s first fitness tracker and weight management program combined – is pleased to announce past Australian cricket captain, Ricky Ponting, as its new brand ambassador.

Striiv is partnering with the cricket icon to help bring to life the message that achieving a healthy lifestyle is possible for all Australians.

“Aussies are blessed with some of the best conditions for keeping fit and healthy – lots of sunshine, great outdoor spaces and a sporting culture that encourages exercise. But we’re also time poor, so making the most out of every workout including tracking activity can be the difference between scoring a century or making a duck.

“Striiv is a fitness tracker, smart watch and wellbeing program combined, so it takes the guess-work out of staying in shape,” said Ricky Ponting.

After two decades of playing first-class cricket, the 42-year old knows only too well that regular journaling of physical activity and eating habits can help both elite sportspeople and everyday individuals to achieve and even surpass their fitness goals.

“Consistently tracking your exercise and food intake can help you easily assess whether you’re on target or falling short of your fitness plan, and with new technology available today, it couldn’t be easier or more streamlined. With Striiv’s instant touch journaling, a simple yes or no function means you can log your diet and exercise directly on your wrist instead of having to type down everything you’ve eaten and every bit of activity you’ve done for the day”, said Ponting.

Contrary to popular belief, fitness trackers aren’t just for exercise enthusiasts. With built-in smart watch features, such as caller ID and text alerts, they’re quickly becoming a necessity for busy professionals and fitness buffs alike.

“We’re so excited to have Ricky Ponting as our newest brand ambassador. He was an inspiration as Australia’s cricket captain and we’re looking forward to him being an inspiration to all Australians who are keen to embark on a new healthy lifestyle or help people continue on their way”, said Don Small, CEO, Striiv Australia.

“We chose Ricky because he shares the same values we are trying to promote around health, lifestyle, fun and the importance and fulfilment of reaching goals”, said Small.

The Striiv activity tracker will assist people who suffer from diabetes, gluten or weight issues through helping manage and log their sugar and gluten intake. It will even remind you to take your dog for a walk or do your chores!

“It’s pretty cool technology and it’s the push we all need to stay on top of our fitness”, concluded Ponting.

Meanwhile, Ricky Ponting’s connection to India stands strong. He coaches the Mumbai Indians for 10 weeks every year.

Filming for the new campaign of Swisse in India, late last year, Pointing reminisced about taking over a fishing village on the side of a river in Mumbai. Share