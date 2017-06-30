Dharmendra adds value to Indo-Australia movie project ‘Dream Catcher’

New Delhi, June 21: Australian actor Travis Jeffery says he got to know about the stardom of Indian veteran actor Dharmendra through Google.

The actor, who is working with the Indian cine icon in short film “Dream Catcher”, added that he decided not to watch his films to avoid getting nervous in front of him.

“I did Google his name. I found out that he was a legend. I thought that I will watch his films but then I thought it will make to nervous knowing how good he is”, Jeffery told IANS on Friday here.

Jeffery, who also stars in “Pirates of the Caribbean – Salazar’s Revenge”, will be seen as love interest of actress Pooja Priyanka.

Pooja is herself Fijian Indian Australian based in Sydney, having won Miss Fiji 2016. A stunning model, she was born in Lautoka, Fiji’s second largest city.

Jeffery says Pooja talked about Dharmendra a lot and that made it “obvious how much of a superstar he was”.

The 20-minute film, which was shot in Delhi and the next schedule is expected to be in Mumbai, narrates a love story and puts the focus on the role technology plays in a relationship.

It was Jeffery’s first visit to the country. The actor says he was amazed by the dedication of Indian cast and crew.

Talking about his experience, the 28-year-old said: “It was an honour and privilege to shoot in such a beautiful country. It was such an extraordinary experience…I am so looking forward to come back again.”

The actor, who has seen films like “Slumdog Millionaire” and “The Lunchbox”, added: “I think Bollywood is a lot faster…I was amazed by hard working cast and crew.”

“Dream Catcher” is an Indo-Australian project, being made in collaboration with Australia-based producers Rishi Raj Films and Kinopticon Productions. Being helmed by Santoshh Shivamm, Dream Catcher is written by Rahul B. Seth.

Shivamm is excited about his debut film.

“This is my debut film and I have tried to make the vision better. We only had money to make a short film,” Shivamm said.

Seth feels Dharmendra’s presence has put more value to the project.

Dharmendra, however, considers himself a newcomer in Bollywood. The veteran actor, who has been part of showbiz for over 50 years, said on Friday that he still has miles to go and things to learn.

The 81-year-old actor, who is working on his first international short film “Dream Catcher”, added that he wants to immerse himself in work.

“I think I am still a newcomer. I still have so much to learn…One can achieve something only by learning. If I say that I have learned a lot and come a long way, I will lose the enthusiasm,” Dharmendra said at an event here.

He added: “I want to keep working. Work is worship for me whether it is film or at my farm.”

The actor says his passion for films remains the same. The reason behind it is because he wants “to touch hearts and film industry is the best medium” for it.

Revealing his secret about good health, the yesteryear’s hero said: “I exercise regularly. My soul is pure it tells me where I go wrong. My roots are still connected to my village.”

The senior actor, who will soon complete 60 years in the industry, has entertained audiences with movies of all genres — from the intense “Bandini” and “Satyakam” to potboilers like “Raja Jani” and “Pratigya”, and as a comic artist with perfect timing in “Sholay” and “Chupke Chupke”.

In recent times, he was seen in “Apne” and “Yamla Pagla Deewana“.

The husband of Bollywood’s ‘Dream Girl’ Hema Malini is humbled by all the love and appreciation he has received.



He said: “More than an actor, I am just a boy from Punjab, a sweet boy. I know people love me for that quality.”

Dharmendra hopes his grandson Karan, who is the son of actor Sunny Deol and will make his Bollywood debut with “Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas”, also gets the same amount of love and admiration.



Talking about his first international short film “Dream Catcher”, Dharmendra said: “It is a beautiful and wonderful story.”

The 20-minute film narrates a love story and puts the focus on the role technology plays in a relationship.



The “Dillagi” actor said that the film will also highlight how technology is being misused.

“Machines are someway taking children away from their parents…I thought we can bring this issue into focus, and hope it will touch hearts,” said the actor, who will be seen essaying the role of actress Pooja’s father in the film.

He however, is averse to the idea of a film based on his life, saying he will never give permission to any filmmaker to make a movie tracing his life’s journey.

“I will never let them make that biopic,” Dharmendra told.

Asked the reason, the yesteryear’s hero said: “Because my life is not worth it. However, I will keep on telling parts of my story through several other ways.”

Dharmendra, 81, also asserted that he doesn’t even intend to write a book about his life.

Shalini Singh