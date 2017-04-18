Power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol walk out as Rani Mukherji awarded ‘Woman Of Substance’

Mumbai, April 18: Kajol and Rani Mukerji refused to greet each other at recent award show. In fact, Kajol walked out with Ajay Devgn as soon as Rani Mukherji was announced ‘Women of Substance’,the Indian Express reported.

The two actors were at HT Style awards where Rani made an appearance, almost after three years of motherhood. The ‘Mardaani’ actress has been a full-time mother since the birth of her little girl Adira.

While Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji greeted the actor with much love, Kajol simply ignored her and chose to sit away from her, with husband Ajay Devgn, reported Indian Express.

Known to be Bollywood’s power couple Ajay and Kajol are clearly not about pleasing others and maintaining amicability.

It is understood that this has come about after the tiff between Kajol and Karan Johar, which has left Kajol and Karan in no-talking terms. The spat was because of her husband’s movie Shivaay‘s clash with Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Ajay Devgn had claimed that Karan had offered money to Kamal R Khan to promote Ae Dil… and not his Shivaay. The two films clashed with each other last year.

While Karan has been outspoken about the entire episode, Kajol had never made any statements on the issue at all.

Seemingly, Kajol has also taken offence with those who are purportedly close to Karan Johar – Rani Mukherji being one of them. This became stark when Kajol avoided even greeting Rani Mukerji.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn were seen walking off as Rani was being given the Woman Of Substance award.

Obviously, all is not well between the two cousins.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukherji will be seen back on screen with Hichki and Kajol is preparing for her comeback Tamil film, Dhanush, scheduled for release this year.