Original ‘Begum Jaan’ Rituparna Sengupta now filming for Good Morning Sunshine

In a role reversal of sorts, the original BEJUM JAAN, Rituparna Sengupta who reprised the role in the Bengali film RAJKAHINI, will share the screen in GOOD MORNING SUNSHINE with Priyanka Bharti, who was last seen with Vidya Balan in the infomercial for ‘Swacch Bharat’.

‘GOOD MORNING SUNSHINE’, directed by National Award Winning director Sanjoy Nag (Memories of March), stars REVATHY (3 National Award), Rituparna Sengupta( National Award for ‘Dahan’), Shweta Tripathi (‘Masaan’ & ‘Haramkhor’ Actress) and Tejaswani Kolapuri (UGLY).

Shabana Azmi too loved the script and will be doing a special appearance in the film.

After completing their schedule in Mirzapur, near Banaras, the crew is shooting at Lonavala, a hill station near Mumbai.

Priyanka Bharti who became the National face of the ‘Swacch Bharat’ sanitation drive, when as a newlywed bride stood up to her in laws to defecate in the open, and ran away from home, with a pledge that she won’t return until a toilet was built that kick started a silent revolution in rural India, is the newest addition to the film.

Rituparna Sengupta who received a lot of praise from Mahesh Bhatt and became a fan of her acting abilities as ‘Begum Jaan’, considers GOOD MORNING SUNSHINE as a mainstream entertainer with a huge social context, and will connect hugely with the masses.

Says Rituparna “GOOD MORNING SUNSHINE is an exciting film with a beautiful script, great actors, and a very sensitive National Award winning director Sanjay Nag.

“I play a film critic and a journalist in the film, which is about relationships, bonding, trial, tribulation etc.

“It has a strong social message for change, reprised in a very entertaining format, and is very visual, shot in Banaras, Sunder bans, Mumbai, Lonavala etc.

“It will connect globally, a world film, but made in India”

She added that one of the “thematic stories in the film, reflects her grit and determination.”

Crew members were excited to share work-space with Jack Sim, the founder of World Toilet Organization.

Jack broke the global taboo of toilet and sanitation by bringing it to global media centre-stage with his unique mix of humour and serious facts since 2001.