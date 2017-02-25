Fatherhood the best thing happened to me: Harbhajan Singh

New Delhi, February 25: Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who welcomed his first child — daughter Hinaya Heer — with wife and actress Geeta Basra last year, says becoming a father is the best thing that has happened to him.

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot in October, 2015 in Jalandhar, Punjab after being in a relationship for several years.

Geeta gave birth to Hinaya in July 27 last year in London.

They recently made their first public appearance with their daughter Hinaya to seek blessings at the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar. The family

visited the famous gurudwara for little Hinaya.

Asked how fatherhood is treating him, Harbhajan said: “It’s the best thing that happened to me…Obviously it is a great responsibility, but it’s great joy…I just can’t describe what fatherhood is…But it’s amazing.

“(It) Makes me feel complete.”

Earlier, the couple were in Jalandhar to celebrate the first harvest festival, Lohri for their daughter, where the off-spinner was seen dancing with his cute angel and wife.

Geeta posted an image on Instagram captioning: “Happy first Lohri to our life.. our heartbeat Hinaya Heer! May You always be protected by the Almighty &we wish you nothing but the best!”

Talking about his own father, Harbhajan said it was his late father Sardar Sardev Singh’s dream to see him become a cricketer.

“I lost my father at a young age and it was his dream that I should be a cricketer”.

Appearing in a popular singing reality show, Harbhajan was cheering for 19-year-old contestant Farhan Sabir, because like Farhan, Harbhajan also remembered his days of struggle.

“Farhan is a fabulous singer…

“Farhan and my story is somewhat similar,” referring to his own father’s wish to see him as a cricketer.

“If Farhan’s parents’ prayers and good wishes stay with him he will definitely make his mark in the singing industry,” he added.

On the work front, Harbhajan has joined “MTV Roadies Rising” as a gang leader.

“With MTV and ‘Roadies’, the reach is with the youth more, so I wanted to connect with the youth,” he said.

The ace cricketer wants to encourage youth to believe in the power they have within themselves.

Vishnu Karmakar