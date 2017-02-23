Irrfan Khan’s banned Bangladeshi film – DOOB is no bed of roses

Mumbai, February 23: Actor Irrfan Khan on Thursday released on social media the first look of his Bangladeshi movie “Doob” (“No Bed of Roses”), which has been banned in Bangladesh.

He posted: “Here’s the poster of ‘Doob’ Eskay Movies Most of a Sarwar Farooki.”

The actor is also co-producing the film.

In the artistic poster, his face can be seen superimposed on the image of green hills and a pathway in between. The poster gives a look of being a canvas painting.

The film, which is said to be loosely based on late Bangladeshi writer and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed, hit headlines recently when it got banned in Bangaldesh.

Helmed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, the movie is said to be about Ahmed, who divorced his wife of 27 years and married an actress 33 years his junior. But the filmmaker has denied that it’s a biopic.

According to a variety.com report, the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation’s (BFDC) Joint Venture Preview Committee approved the script of the movie on March 8, 2016, after which the film went into production.

The completed film was previewed for the BFDC on February 12, 2017, and received a No Objection Certificate on February 15.

But just a day later, the BFDC sent the production house a letter stating that the certificate had been cancelled due to a letter from the Bangladesh Information Ministry.

Irrfan, known for his performance-based roles, had expressed shock at the decision, and said “this is a humane story that deals with complex male and female relationships in a subtle and balanced way.

“What harm will it cause to the society if seen?”

“No Bed of Roses” is a co-production between Bangladesh’s Jaaz Multimedia and India’s Eskay Movies with Irrfan’s IK Company as co-producer.