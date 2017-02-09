State of the art bulk-billing medical facilities at Hoppers Lane General Practice (HLGP)

Medical clinic HLGP provides access to many different specialities – all only 20 mins from the CBD, providing ease of access to medical amenities for culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) people.

There are 14 doctors at HLGP including Dr Satish Singh; fellow, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, who speaks Hindi, Urdu, Bangla.

Apart from visiting him for medical help, his linguistically diverse patients find a much needed communication-ease with him.

Dr Singh graduated in 1990 from Ranchi University and then completed his Masters in General Surgery from Patna University, India.

In 1996 he moved to England and gained experience in emergency medicine, orthopedics, surgery and urology before he became Fellow of Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons, Glasgow, Scotland.

Dr Singh worked as ED registrar for three years before taking up General Practice in 2003. He has special interests in surgical procedures, vasectomies, skin checks and aesthetic procedures: with future plans to start hair transplant procedures (using the FUE technique) and does PRP injections.

Dr Suman Musku, UK-trained enthusiastic GP with 14 years’

experience, who speaks Hindi & Telugu and Dr Amala Pathirana, Fellow, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, who speaks Sinhalese are the other doctors who are able to provide specialist care for their CALD and women patients.

Dr Musku has been working as a GP for several years and his membership in surgery and hospital rotations has allowed him to competently practice and manage Chronic Disease conditions and surgical problems.

His clinical interests include men’s health (vasectomies), dermatology and minor surgical procedures.

Dr Musku has a passion towards teaching and holds high regards to communication skills and is appreciative of social/psychological factors involved in a patient’s life.

Dr Amala has been practicing medicine in Australia over 16 years. She has worked at the Fremantle Hospital in Western Australia, Royal North Shore Hospital, Sydney and the Geelong Hospital covering paediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, ENT and accident and emergency.

Graduating from the University of Colombo in 1998, Dr Amala enjoys the diversity of general practice ranging from women’s health, paediatrics and adolescent health to chronic disease management.

Located within the Wyndham Private Centre, HLGP is conveniently accessible from 8am to 11pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 5.30pm on Weekends.

The Centre itself also hosts other services – Radiology, Pathology, Dental, Allied services and variety of specialists.

Bookings for Hoppers Lane General Practice can be made online or alternatively you can call 03 8731 6500.