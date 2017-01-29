No objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji, Sanjay Bhansali clarifies

Film industry ‘appalled’ as Bhansali assaulted on the sets of Padmavati

Mumbai, January 28: The makers of “Padmavati” on Saturday clarified that there is no dream sequence or objectionable scene between the characters of Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji and said the attack on the film’s director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was “uncalled for”.

“Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of ‘Padmavati’,” said an official statement issued on behalf of Bhansali.

“SLB had directed the opera ‘Padmavati’ to packed houses in Paris and earned worldwide praise for it. He was inspired by the beautiful and courageous queen and is making a feature film on the story.

“We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film…

“The attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur,” the statement added.

The statement also mentioned that the entire crew of “Padmavati” is “grateful to the authorities at Jaipur who responded promptly and limited the damage.

“We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if the local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world,” the statement read.

Bhansali, whose 2015 release “Bajirao Mastani” was also criticised by a section of the society for “distorting” history, was shooting some shots of “Padmavati” in Jaigarh Fort.

According to the makers themselves, “Padmavati” tells the story of Alauddin Khilji, the medieval-era Delhi ruler, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

On Friday, the activists of a Rajput organisation, Karni Sena, entered the Jaigarh Fort and assaulted Bhansali, slapped him and tore up his shirt.

They even misbehaved with the crew and criticised the National Award-winning director for “distorting” history in the film about the medieval-era Delhi ruler Alauddin Khilji, who fell in love with Rajput queen Padmavati.

They damaged cameras and other equipment, forcing Bhansali to stop shooting.

The attack on the ace filmmaker by activists of a Rajput organisation has left many fraternity members “appalled”. They have demanded for a strong action by the government.

The film’s lead actors stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor have condemned the attack by tweeting that they are in a “state of shock” and are “disheartened”.

Among other Bollywood celebrities, who condemned the attack, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap tweeted:

“Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all b******t and b************s ride on? At the same time shame on you Karni Sena, you make me feel ashamed to be a Rajput. Bloody spineless cowards. Hindu extremists have stepped out of Twitter into the real world now and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore.”

However, Vivek Singh of Karni Sena speaking about the incident, said: “We had earlier requested him (Bhansali) to show us the script which he did not do. We are against distorting of historical facts and we know that he has distorted historical facts.”

Karni Sena claimed they have got a big library.

“In no book is it written that Alauddin Khilji fell in love with Padmavati or he was her lover,” a senior leader from the organisation said. Many Indians have supported the act of Karni Sena and criticised Bollywood for distorting history.

Actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the title role in “Padmavati”, said she felt that there is no distortion of history in the script.

“Our only endeavour is and has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous and powerful woman in the purest form there is,” she added.

Earlier, Bhansali had reportedly increased security on the sets of his film in order to guard the look of actors Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The set has been turned into a fortress with a guard against trespassers and a thorough check of each and everyone’s bag and belongings.

Shahid, who will essay the role of a king in the film, will reportedly be seen in an all new avatar and hence his look is being guarded fiercely.

“Sanjay is planning a very unique way to introduce the look of Raja Ratan Singh Rawal of Chittor and the Queen of Chittor (Shahid and Deepika) and their looks are outstanding,” the source added.

The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in leading roles.

Ranveer Singh plays Allauddin Khilji.

