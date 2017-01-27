Man of Indian appearance in Craigieburn likely associated with 2 sexual assaults on teenage girls

Fawkner, January 27: Police want to speak to a man in relation to two sexual assaults in Craigieburn. The man believed to be of Indian sub-continental appearance and is wanted after 2 incidents were reported in Melbourne’s north.

The man, aged in his 60s, about 160 centimetres tall, with a slim build and heavy Indian accent, works with a modus operandi – sweet talks teenage girls into taking selfies with them and then sexually assaults them.

It has been reported that a thin man stopped to take a selfie with a teenage girl before sexually assaulting her in Craigeburn, earlier this month.

The man approached two 16-year-old girls at a bus stop at Craigieburn railway station on Hothlyn Drive, between 11am and 12pm on Monday, January 2.

He then sat down between the girls before taking a selfie with them on his phone and then proceeded to sexually assault one of the girls before leaving the scene.

In less than two weeks, the same man approached the same girls again, confronted the girls in Craigieburn Gardens on Craigieburn Road and assaulted both of them.

The second occurred on Friday, January 20 at about 8.30pm. The man fled the scene.

Fawkner Sexual Offences and Children Abuse Investigation Team detectives have released a computer-generated image of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries.

The man was wearing a blue hat, dark-coloured top and khaki pants, on both occasions.

Anyone who has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au