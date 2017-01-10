Priyanka Chopra ‘glitters’ at Golden Globes 2017; joins Jeffrey Dean Morgan onstage

Los Angeles, Jan 9: Popular Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was joined by Hollywood actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan on stage of the 74th Golden Globe Awards to present the award for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

Priyanka, made a stunning debut on the red carpet in a golden glided Ralph Lauren gown with a plunging v-neckline.

With a touch of maroon hued lipstick, styled by Cristina Ehrlich, Priyanka posed for the shutterbugs confidently on the red carpet here on Sunday, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

She presented the award to Hollywood actor Billy Bob Thornton for his role of Billy MacBride in popular legal drama web TV series “Goliath”.

Decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, Thornton won the award by defeating Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot” ), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”, Matthew Rhys (“The Americans “) and Live Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”).

Priyanka found global popularity with American TV show “Quantico”. She is also set to make her Hollywood debut with “Baywatch” soon.

The “Bajirao Mastani” star made stunning fashionable debuts at the red carpet of Oscars and Emmys in 2016.

The other presenters at the gala includes names like Leonardo DiCaprio,Viola Davis, Sylvester Stallone, Chris Hemsworth, Brie Larson, Sofia Vergara, Zoe Saldana, Mandy Moore, Gal Gadot, Carl Weathers, Drew Barrymore, Matt Damon, Laura Dern, Goldie Hawn, Nicole Kidman, Diego Luna and Sienna Miller.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the Golden Globes 2017 is taking place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.