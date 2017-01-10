Dev Patel, Sunny Pawar introduce ‘Lion’ at Golden Globes

Los Angeles, Jan 9: Indian origin British actor Dev Patel, along with eight-year-old Sunny Pawar, introduced their drama film “Lion” at the 74th Golden Globe Awards here.

Dressed in black tuxedo, the duo was welcomed onstage with a huge applause.

While Dev gave a synopsis of the film on stage, Sunny was cheered up by the audience when Dev lifted him up and Sunny said: “This is our film, ‘Lion’.”

“Lion” was nominated under three categories at the Golden Globes — Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Indian origin British actor Dev Patel, who found fame through his lead role in Oscar-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire”, says that he feels “real pride” in representing India in foreign films.

Dev, who can be seen in “Lion”, shot for the film in India.

Sharing his experience of shooting in his homeland, Dev said on the red carpet of 74th Golden Globe Awards: “It is blasting with humanity really, there is a sense of real pride that I go and represent the country on an international scale. The crew (in India) is just so excited and it had been a very nourishing experience.”

Apart from him, “Lion” also stars Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman and Indian actors Priyanka Bose, Deepti Naval, Tannishtha Chatterjee and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Dev said Kidman is a “friendly” person to work with.

“She is very friendly. It was just eight months of preparations. We were working relentlessly,” he said.

Dev’s younger version is played by Sunny as the young Saroo, while Dev plays his older version.

Sunny was selected out of 8,000 children, who auditioned for the role across India. With no acting background and no English-speaking skills, Sunny was only five when he was auditioned for the role of Saroo.

Dev said he was really proud of representing India.

“In 2017, I will be back in Mumbai and will be finishing a movie,” Dev said.

Meanwhile, Dev himself has been named as “the sexiest man alive” by popular American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

Dev appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to promote his film “Lion”, and DeGeneres encouraged him to start a campaign for “Sexiest Man Alive”, reports etonline.com.

“Because you look so good, and people are saying you look buff and everything, I had this made for you…” said DeGeneres before presenting the 26-year-old actor with a fake magazine cover of him as People’s annual hot man honouree.

“You can hand this out … It’ll help your career!”

Patel responded: “I’ll give it to my mom, and she’ll put it at the entrance to her house.”

“This is very awkward,” the actor added, leading DeGeneres to quip: “You don’t understand Hollywood.”

Releasing in India on February 24, “Lion” has been shot in Kolkata as well as in Australia and is based on the real story of Saroo Brierley.

The Garth Davis directorial revolves around a five-year-old Indian boy, who gets lost on the streets of Kolkata, thousands of kilometers from home.

He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia. Twenty five years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the Golden Globes 2017 are taking place at The Beverly Hiltons in Beverly Hills, California.

Feature image: The three Saroos - Saroo Brierley (left), Sunny Pawar as child Saroo (middle) & Dev Patel who plays young man Saroo.