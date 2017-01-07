Live-in relationships not a negative thing, says Aditya Roy Kapoor

Mumbai, Jan 7: Aditya Roy Kapoor, who will be seen playing the lead role in upcoming “Ok Jaanu”, thinks that live-in-relationships which are common these days are not a negative thing.

“It is not about what is right or wrong. Live-in relationships are common these days, that’s why so many movies are being made on the subject.

“Many of my friends are going through live-in relationships, some have worked out and some didn’t. But I don’t feel it is a negative thing and marriage has to do anything with it,” he said at the press conference on Saturday, ahead of the film’s release.

The film sees Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor as a young couple in a live-in relationship in Mumbai while Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson play an older couple who are their landlords.

“I don’t think it is wrong if a couple who want to get married get into a live-in relationship to know each other better,” he added.

Agreeing with her “Aashiqui 2” co-star, Shraddha said: “It (the film) is an interesting take on live-in-relationship.”

But Aditya added: “The film is not only about live-in-relationship. ‘Ok Jaanu’ is actually a love story. The couple just happens to be in a live-in.

“We are not preaching about what is wrong or how modern we are. It has shown the relationship respectfully.”

Looking forward to the upcoming release Shraddha Kapoor said that the recognition of an actor is not totally dependent on the film’s box office fate but their performance.

“You will be remembered for your performance as an actor in people’s mind. Many times, the film does not do well at the box office… that is the fate of the film, and we cannot control that, but good work will be appreciated by our audience,” she said.

Seconding her opinion, Aditya said: “I think our fate changes in every Friday. I have seen both the side of it.

“In the beginning of my career, three of my films did not do well; then two films (“Aashiqui 2”, “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”) released in the same year and both worked well. So as an actor we have to hang on, believe in ourselves and keep working with the best of our ability.”

Shraddha and Aditya are going through the same phase that happened back in 2013 before the release of their super hit film “Aashiqui 2” with their last releases – “Luv Ka The End” and “Guzaarish” respectively – being flops.

So, will “Ok Jaanu” be the comeback with a success for the on-screen couple?

“Well I think while casting us our director Shaad Ali must have seen something in us that fit us into the role, and it is an advantage that as on screen pair, audience loved us, so that can work in our favour,” said Aditya.

“As our on screen pairing was a hit, we got lot of offers after ‘Aashiqui 2’, but those were not the right film for us, but we loved the script of ‘Ok Jaanu’.

“So we said yes to the film,” added Shraddha.

Directed by Shaad Ali, the romantic drama is releasing on January 13.